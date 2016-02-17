Search terms

Baked potato

Each portion contains: 630 kJ/150 kcal 5 g protein 5 g fat of which 2 g saturated 21 g carbohydrates 4 g fibre

Servings 6 persons, Preparation time 5 minutes, Cooking time: 25 minutes
0-30 minutes
Vegetables
Nut-free
Juicer
Side dishes
Main courses
Layer Rack
Potatoes
Airfryer
Meat

Ingredients

  • 6 potatoes
  • 1 red onion or 2 spring onions
  • 6-8 slices salami or chorizo
  • ½ red pepper
  • 100 g peas (fresh or frozen)
  • 1 tbsp sour cream
  • 1 tbsp fresh herbs, like chives, tarragon or parsley (optional)
  • pepper & salt to taste

Directions

  • Preheat the Airfryer to 200°C.
  • Scrub the potato skins thoroughly until clean, then dry them with kitchen paper.
  • Place the potatoes in the basket of the Airfryer. Slide the basket into the Airfryer and set the timer for 25 minutes.
  • In the meantime, fi nely chop the onion. Cut the salami and red pepper into bite-sized pieces. Boil the peas for a few minutes until done. Rinse them under cold water, then drain and set aside.
  • When the timer rings and the potatoes are done, set them aside until they are cool enough to handle. Slice the top off each potato. Gently scoop the fluffy insides into a bowl.
  • Mash the fl uffy potato insides with the sour cream using a fork. Mix in the salami, pepper, peas and the fresh herbs, if using. Season with pepper & salt. Fill the baked potatoes with the mixture and serve immediately.
Baked Potato | Philips

Related Products

Exclusive offers, just for you


Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up to enjoy:​

Member-exclusive offers.

Early access to sales.

Tips on healthy lifestyles.

People that are happy to make use of their membership
*

I would like to receive promotional communications based on my preferences and behavior, about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time !

What does this mean?

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.