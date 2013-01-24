Home
Steak Tartare Burgers with Ham

Servings 4 persons, Preparation time 10 minutes, Cooking time: 8 minutes
Ingredients

  • 400 g finely minced beef
  • 5 cm white of 1 leek, very finely chopped
  • 50 g ham, in fine strips
  • 3 tablespoons bread crumbs
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • Nutmeg

Directions

  • Preheat the airfryer to 200°C. Mix the minced beef with the leek, ham, bread crumbs, some salt and pepper, and nutmeg. Knead thoroughly to obtain a homogenous mixture.
  • Divide the minced beef into four portions and form smooth burgers with wet hands.
  • Put the burgers in the basket and slide it into the airfryer. Set the timer to 8 minutes and fry the burgers until nicely brown. Inside they may still be pink.
  • Serve the steak tartare burgers with boiled potatoes and cauliflower or broccoli.
