Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
Airfryer

Philips Airfryer XL
Fry in a healthier way

Philips Airfryer XL
Fry in a healthier way

Airfryer
Airfryer
Airfryer XXL

Viva Collection
for everyday use

XL Collection
for digital control

XXL Collection
for the whole family
    Airfryer No1

    Good for the whole family

    Great taste with up to 80% less fat*

    Philips Airfryer

    HD9621/91

    Be the first to review this item

    Read all reviews
    Philips Airfryer XL Collection can air fry a  great-tasting meal for the whole family. Frying with air makes food crispy on the outside and tender on the inside – without all that oil, mess and odor. Dishwasher safe for fast, easy cleanup. 
    Checkmark feature
    Virtually no oil required
    Checkmark feature
    1.2 kg capacity for up to 5 people
    Checkmark feature
    Fry, bake, roast or grill without unpleasant odours

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    * Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional Philips fryer

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    The healthier way to cook

     

    Our unique Rapid Air system fries to perfection with little or no added fat. Optimal temperature and precision air circulation produce a cleaner, safer, economical alternative to oil frying. Your Airfryer is fast and effective for baking, roasting and grilling, too. 

    With the Airfryer you can fry, grill, roast and even bake

    grilling

    Grilling

    frying

    Frying

    baking

    Baking

    roasting

    Roasting

    Family-size fryer

     

    With 50% more capacity than our compact Philips Airfryers, Airfryer XL can handle mealtime for the whole family. Feed up to five people – with easy cleanup, in the dishwasher or by hand, when you’re through. 

     

    Fast & easy to use

     

    Airfryer XL is fast and powerful with a touchscreen and smart preset buttons for the most popular dishes. Feeling creative? Check our Philips Airfryer app for tips and recipes. 

    Whats in the box?

    Healthier frying

    Healthy and tasty results every time. Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat.
    quick clean

    Quick clean basket

    Clean the basket in less than 90 seconds.
    instant heat

    Instant heat

    No preheat necessary - start cooking right away.
    dishwasher safe parts

    Dishwasher safe parts

    The removable nonstick coated drawer and the food basket  are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.

    Similar products

    Have you considered these?
    Philips NutriU app icon

    Be inspired with Philips NutriU App

    Healthy eating starts with easy Airfryer recipes. Download the app to see hundreds of the best Airfryer recipes, tips and recommendations.
    IPL app, download on app store
    IPL app - download on Google play
    Philips-Avance-Airfryer-App

    Be inspired

    Philips Airfryer App

    Make the most of your Philips Airfryer with tips, tutorials and recipes for everything from salmon to soufflés.
    Download the app here:
    Appstore
    Google Playstore

    Recipes for success 

    Discover more than 200 different ways to fry, bake, grill and roast with your Philips Airfryer (also available in the Airfryer App).
    See all recipes

    Accessories

    For use with this product

    FAQs