Telescopic, extendable mount

The Philips Xperion 6100 Under-bonnet LED lamp has two integrated telescopic hooks which are extendable on both sides and rotatable through 360°. The hooks feature wider openings and are covered with soft rubber for easy attachment to the vehicle bonnet without scratching the paintwork. With a mount stretching from 1.10 to 2.10 metres, our Philips Xperion 6100 Under-bonnet LED Light can be used in a wide range of locations. Whether under the bonnet, roof or rear hatch of any car, van or truck, this lamp offers the flexibility you need.