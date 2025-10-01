Search terms

xperion-6000-led-work-lights

Xperion 6100

Designed with you in mind

Suggested retail price

This product is discontinued
See all models

Philips Xperion 6000

When you’re repairing or maintaining vehicles, there’s no room for errors. The Philips Xperion 6000 LED work light range helps you see almost anywhere you need while offering long-lasting durability, flexibility and battery lifetime that lets you work at your best.

Standard product photograph Alternative product photograph Alternative product photograph

Powerful LED light

Illuminate the whole work area

The Philips Xperion 6000 range displays objects faithfully and vibrantly via a high-luminosity, wide-beam main source up to 2400 lm and a poweful spotlight source up to 250 lm to see better and spot the smallest details.

Work all day

Long-lasting up to 22 hours* in Eco mode

A single charge provides enough energy for a full day's work. Powered by a powerful Lithium battery, the Philips Xperion 6000 can be fully charged via USB-C or wireless Multi Dock Station, ensuring maximum usage of its bright LED light.

Built to last

Robust, water- and dust-protected

Designed to handle tough work environments with high shock resistance, water-resistance, and a surface to withstand chemicals and workshop solvents, the Philips Xperion 6000 range is built to last.

User guide Product sheet

5-metre robust cable

Ideal for extended periods of use, the Philips Xperion 6100 Under-bonnet LED lamp is equipped with a long, robust 5 metre cable (110-240 V), offering continuous illumination of up to 2400 lumens as you work. Similar to the lamp itself, the cable is designed to withstand tough workshop environments and resist chemicals, including hydrocarbons.

Telescopic, extendable mount

The Philips Xperion 6100 Under-bonnet LED lamp has two integrated telescopic hooks which are extendable on both sides and rotatable through 360°. The hooks feature wider openings and are covered with soft rubber for easy attachment to the vehicle bonnet without scratching the paintwork. With a mount stretching from 1.10 to 2.10 metres, our Philips Xperion 6100 Under-bonnet LED Light can be used in a wide range of locations. Whether under the bonnet, roof or rear hatch of any car, van or truck, this lamp offers the flexibility you need.

Foldable for easy storage

The Philips Xperion 6100 Under-bonnet LED lamp is foldable in half, reducing its length by half for easy storage.

Register to extend warranty

For peace of mind, the Philips Xperion 6000 range has a full 3-year warranty, including a 2-year standard warranty and an additional 1 year' of extended protection. Benefit now from all the advantages of improved light and the assurance of long-lasting performance.

Register to extend warranty

Learn more about our Philips automotive lighting

Select your Philips Xperion 6000 LED work lights

Compare

Customer service and support

Get help with your product, find manuals, learn the best tips and tricks, and troubleshoot any problems

CustomerSupport

Support homepage

Find all support topics and more

MagnifyingGlass

Find your product

Search by model number and find product-specific information

Clippin

Shop parts and accessories

Find your product parts and accessories

Compare all Under-bonnet LED work lights

Compare
Xperion 6100
Xperion 6100
** to be claimed on the Philips extended-warranty webpage
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.