Auto lighting distribution
The Philips Xperion 6000 range displays objects faithfully and vibrantly via a high-luminosity, wide-beam main source up to 2400 lm and a poweful spotlight source up to 250 lm to see better and spot the smallest details.
A single charge provides enough energy for a full day's work. Powered by a powerful Lithium battery, the Philips Xperion 6000 can be fully charged via USB-C or wireless Multi Dock Station, ensuring maximum usage of its bright LED light.
Designed to handle tough work environments with high shock resistance, water-resistance, and a surface to withstand chemicals and workshop solvents, the Philips Xperion 6000 range is built to last.
Ideal for extended periods of use, the Philips Xperion 6100 Under-bonnet LED lamp is equipped with a long, robust 5 metre cable (110-240 V), offering continuous illumination of up to 2400 lumens as you work. Similar to the lamp itself, the cable is designed to withstand tough workshop environments and resist chemicals, including hydrocarbons.
The Philips Xperion 6100 Under-bonnet LED lamp has two integrated telescopic hooks which are extendable on both sides and rotatable through 360°. The hooks feature wider openings and are covered with soft rubber for easy attachment to the vehicle bonnet without scratching the paintwork. With a mount stretching from 1.10 to 2.10 metres, our Philips Xperion 6100 Under-bonnet LED Light can be used in a wide range of locations. Whether under the bonnet, roof or rear hatch of any car, van or truck, this lamp offers the flexibility you need.
The Philips Xperion 6100 Under-bonnet LED lamp is foldable in half, reducing its length by half for easy storage.
