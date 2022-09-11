Search terms

Xperion 6000

Flood Mini

LUMX60FLMIX1
    Xperion 6000 Flood Mini

Designed with you in mind

With its 500 lm flood light and variable beam, the Philips Xperion 6000 Flood compact projector gets the job done. The smart-zoom knob simplifies control, while resistance to impacts and water guarantees durability.

    With its 500 lm flood light and variable beam, the Philips Xperion 6000 Flood compact projector gets the job done. The smart-zoom knob simplifies control, while resistance to impacts and water guarantees durability. See all benefits

    With its 500 lm flood light and variable beam, the Philips Xperion 6000 Flood compact projector gets the job done. The smart-zoom knob simplifies control, while resistance to impacts and water guarantees durability. See all benefits

    With its 500 lm flood light and variable beam, the Philips Xperion 6000 Flood compact projector gets the job done. The smart-zoom knob simplifies control, while resistance to impacts and water guarantees durability. See all benefits

      Compact LED projector light

      • 500 lumens/250 lm Spotlight
      • Light zoom function
      • Battery life: 3 h (Eco: 9 h)
      • Versatile

      Combines the two most commonly used work lights in one lamp

      Different jobs demand different amounts of light. The Philips Xperion 6000 Flood compact projector combines in one lamp the two most commonly used forms of workshop lighting. A wide-angle homogeneous flood light for working on big areas over longer periods, and a focused light that concentrates illumination within small areas to get the best contrast and brightness, ideal for detailed inspections and narrow spaces.

      Compact and lightweight to take with you everywhere

      Philips Xperion 6000 Flood compact projector allows you to take your rechargeable projector light with you, wherever you go. Easy to store in a glove box.

      Smart-zoom knob to easily control your light

      Co-designed with mechanics, the ergonomic smart-zoom knob allows you to adjust your light from wide flood illumination to focused brightness easily, even with your gloves on. Positioned on the side of the lamp, the rotatable smart-zoom knob is always within reach, meaning you don't have to move the lamp from its mounted position. The lamp's smart design enables it to remember your last setting and restart directly at the desired intensity.

      Smart handle to position light for hands-free use

      The smart handle can be used as a support to hold the projector up by itself or as a hook to hang the light from, and can be screwed on to a tripod or attached to any metal surface with its integrated magnets. This versatility allows you to position the light easily and at the right angle, directing the beam just where you need it.

      Indicator shows remaining battery life

      Never worry about your light dying just when you most need it. On the back of the Philips Xperion 6000 Flood compact projector you will find a battery-life indicator, which tells you exactly how long you've got before you need to recharge the battery.

      Resistant to impacts, water and solvents (IP65/IK07)

      Designed to handle tough work environments with IK07 shock resistance, water resistance to IP65 standards, and a surface to withstand chemicals and workshop solvents, the Philips Xperion 6000 Flood is built to last because we know that even the steadiest hands need extra help.

      Smart solutions for charging and finding your device

      Don't worry about losing your device anymore. You can add the "Find My Device" function to your Philips Xperion Flood compact projector. Use the remote control to trigger an audible buzzer and flashing light to locate your device. The vibrant lime-green body will help you spot your device even in dark settings.

      Extend your warranty online to 3 years

      Benefit from a Philips standard 2 year warranty plus 1 additional year*.

      Rechargeable via USB type C or wireless dock station

      The Philips Xperion 6000 Flood compact projector can be charged by USB type C cable (included in the pack), or directly on the Philips wireless dock station. Find out more: Philips.com/Xperion-6000

      Technical Specifications

      • Marketing specifications

        Product highlight
        Compact and ergonomic
        Expected benefits
        Designed with you in mind

      • Product description

        Hands-free options
        • Rotatable hook, strong magnet
        • Smart handle
        Impact protection rating (IK)
        IK07
        Magnet
        Magnetic handle
        Materials and finishing
        Robust ABS
        Operating Temperature
        -10°C to 40°C
        Range
        Xperion 6000
        Technology
        COB LED
        UV leak detector
        No
        Hook
        180° rotatable
        Ingress protection rating (IP)
        IP65
        Resistant to
        Grease, oil, workshop solvents

      • Light characteristics

        Beam angle
        100  degree
        Colour temperature
        6000  K
        Beam angle (pointer)
        15  degree
        Light output (pointer)
        250 lumens
        Light output (eco)
        100 lumens
        Light output (boost)
        500 lumens

      • Electrical characteristics

        Voltage
        3.7  V
        Power source
        Rechargeable battery
        Battery capacity
        2500  mAh
        Battery run time (boost)
        3 h @ 500 lumens
        Battery run time
        3 h @ 500 lumens
        Battery run time (eco)
        9 h @ 100 lumens
        Battery type
        Lithium battery
        Plug type
        EU plug (not included for UK)
        Charging cable type
        Type C USB
        Battery charging time
        Up to 3.5 hours
        Wattage
        5 W
        Battery run time (pointer)
        5 h @ 250 lumens

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        X60FLMIX1
        Ordering code
        1913431

      • Packaging Data

        EAN1
        8719018019134
        EAN3
        8719018019141

      • Packed product information

        Length
        70  cm
        Height
        120  cm
        Pack Quantity / MOQ
        6
        Width
        50
        Cable length
        100 cm USB cable, 5 V 1 A adapter

          • To be claimed on the //Philips.com/extended-warranty webpage
