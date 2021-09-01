Designed with you in mind
The compact, powerful Philips Xperion 6000 Pocket is perfect for confined spaces, with an ultra-flexible 100 lm, 25 cm hose spotlight. There's also a wide-beam light with 150 lm in Eco and 300 lm in Boost mode. See all benefits
The powerful Xperion 6000 Pocket offers bright and homogenous LED lamps. The main beam features dual light modes of 150 lm in Eco and 300 lm in Boost. This handy pocket torch is also equipped with a super-flexible 100 lm hose spotlight, which is perfect for getting around obstacles.
The Philips Xperion 6000 Pocket is designed to be ready for action. A single charge provides enough energy for a full day's work: up to 7 hours in Eco mode, 3.5 hours in Boost mode, and 10 hours with the torch beam of the hose. Powered by a powerful Li-ion battery, the Xperion 6000 Pocket can be fully charged within 3.5 hours via USB-C, ensuring maximum usage of its bright LED light.
The Philips Xperion 6000 Pocket is equipped with a powerful 25 cm hose spotlight to light any angle. The narrow and compact design is extremely convenient to help you work in confined small spaces. Slip the Philips Xperion 6000 Pocket into your pocket and use it for a wide range of needs.
Designed with you in mind, the ergonomically shaped handle with an anti-slip coating allows you to hold this work light securely. If you need both hands free for work, position the light securely thanks to the 360° rotatable, retractable hook and a strong magnet. The power button is located on the back to ensure that the light does not glare directly at your eyes when you turn it on.
Designed to handle tough work environments with IK07 shock resistance, water-resistant to IP65 standards, and a surface to withstand chemicals and workshop solvents, the Philips Xperion 6000 Pocket is built to last because we know that even the steadiest hands need the extra support.
Benefit from the Philips standard 2 year warranty plus 1 additional year1
To keep your work light to hand and ready to use, try the Philips Dock station. Placed on a table, it provides cordless charging for your lamp.2 Find out more: Philips.com/Xperion-6000
