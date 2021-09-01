Smart solutions for charging and finding your device

Don't worry about losing your device any more. You can find it easily with the "Find My Device" function. Use the remote control to trigger an audible buzzer and flashing light to locate your device. The vibrant lime-green body will help you spot your device even in dark settings. To keep your work light to hand and ready to use, try the Philips Dock station. Placed on a table, it provides cordless charging for your lamp.2 Find out more: Philips.com/Xperion-6000