    Designed with a 110° broad beam of 150 lm in Eco and 300 lm in Boost mode, the Philips Xperion 6000 Line is ideal for lighting up larger areas. It is equipped with a 120 lm torch beam to direct the light where it is needed. See all benefits

      Designed with you in mind

      Advanced lighting performance that lasts

      • 300 lm Boost / 150 lm Eco
      • 120 lm Spotlight
      • Battery life: 4.5 h (Eco: 8 h)
      • Durable with broad light beam
      Premium LED light with multiple outputs

      Premium LED light with multiple outputs

      The Philips Xperion 6000 Line produces bright natural LED white light to maximise visual comfort and reduce eye strain for fatigue-free work. The main beam on the Philips Xperion 6000 Line offers two output levels: 150 lm in Eco mode with extended battery life and 300 lm in Boost mode. This flexibility allows you to choose the right amount of brightness for the job at hand.

      Long running time in different light modes

      Long running time in different light modes

      The Philips Xperion 6000 Line is designed to be ready for action. A single charge provides enough energy for a full day's work: up to 8 hours in Eco mode, 4.5 hours in Boost mode and 9 hours with the torch beam. Powered by a powerful Li-ion battery, the Xperion 6000 Line can be fully charged within 3.5 hours via USB-C, ensuring maximum usage of its bright LED light.

      Precision light with wide beam angle

      Precision light with wide beam angle

      The Philips Xperion 6000 Line features a 110° beam angle light module ensuring broader illumination of your work area.

      Smart rotatable hook with magnet and ergonomic body

      Smart rotatable hook with magnet and ergonomic body

      Designed with you in mind, the ergonomically shaped handle with an anti-slip coating allows you to hold this work light securely. If you need both hands free for work, position the light securely thanks to the 360° rotatable, retractable hook and a strong magnet. The power button is located on the back to ensure that the light does not glare directly at your eyes when you turn it on.

      Resistant to impacts, water and solvents (IP65/IK07)

      Resistant to impacts, water and solvents (IP65/IK07)

      Designed to handle tough work environments with IK07 shock resistance, water-resistant to IP65 standards, and a surface that withstands chemicals and workshop solvents, the Philips Xperion 6000 Line is built to last because we know that even the steadiest hands need the extra support.

      Extend your warranty online to 3 years

      Extend your warranty online to 3 years

      Benefit from the Philips standard 2 year warranty plus 1 additional year1

      Technical Specifications

      • Marketing specifications

        Product highlight
        Durable with broad light beam
        Expected benefits
        Designed with you in mind

      • Product description

        Hands-free options
        Rotatable hook, strong magnet
        Hook
        360° rotatable
        Impact protection rating (IK)
        IK07
        Magnet
        1 magnet
        Materials and finishing
        Robust ABS
        Operating Temperature
        -10°C to 40°C
        Range
        Xperion 6000
        Technology
        SMD LED
        UV leak detector
        No
        Ingress protection rating (IP)
        IP65
        Resistant to
        Grease, oil, workshop solvents

      • Light characteristics

        Beam angle
        110  degree
        Colour temperature
        6000  K
        Beam angle (pointer)
        40  degree
        Light output (pointer)
        120 lumens
        Light output (eco)
        150 lumens
        Light output (boost)
        300 lumens

      • Electrical characteristics

        Voltage
        3.7  V
        Power source
        Rechargeable battery
        Battery capacity
        2200  mAh
        Battery run time (boost)
        Up to 4.5 hours
        Battery run time (eco)
        Up to 8 hours
        Battery type
        Lithium battery
        Plug type
        EU plug (not included for UK)
        Charging cable type
        Type C USB
        Battery charging time
        Up to 3.5 hours
        Wattage
        3 W
        Battery run time (pointer)
        Up to 9 hours

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        X60LINEX1
        Ordering code
        01473331

      • Packaging Data

        EAN1
        8719018014733
        EAN3
        8719018014740

      • Packed product information

        Length
        5  cm
        Height
        31  cm
        Pack Quantity / MOQ
        6
        Weight with batteries
        382  g
        Cable length
        100 cm USB cable, 5 V 1 A adapter

      • Outer pack information

        Length
        33  cm
        Width
        23.5  cm
        Height
        12.5  cm

