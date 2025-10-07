In some situations, it is possible to restore a brushing streak in the Sonicare For Kids app.
If you are still experiencing issues with the Sonicare For Kids app, please reach out to us directly at Contact Philips Support | Philips for further assistance.
The information on this page applies to the following models: HX6392/15, HX6322/04.
How do I restore my brushing streak in the Sonicare For Kids App?
How does the brushing guidance work in the Sonicare app?
In which countries is the Sonicare app available?
What do the battery status lights indicate on my Sonicare toothbrush?
How do I register my Sonicare toothbrush?
Can I replace the battery of my Sonicare toothbrush?
How do I charge my Sonicare toothbrush?
What are the brushing modes for my Sonicare toothbrush?
Which brush head fits my Sonicare toothbrush?
Can I use my Sonicare charger with other toothbrushes?
How do I use my Sonicare toothbrush?
How to clean my Philips Sonicare toothbrush?
How do I connect my toothbrush to the Sonicare app?