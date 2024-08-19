Philips Support What are the brushing modes for my Sonicare toothbrush?

Your Sonicare toothbrush has different brushing modes. These modes may vary between toothbrushes.

The default mode of your toothbrush is Clean. This mode provides a 2 minute brushing time and is suitable for everyday use. The other brushing modes are:





Mode Brushing Time Benefit Clean 2 minutes For an exceptional everyday clean. Deep Clean 3 minutes A longer mode to spend additional time in all areas of your mouth for an invigorating deep clean. Deep Clean+ 2 minutes/3 minutes Similar to Deep Clean. If your toothbrush is connected to the app, this mode runs for 2 minutes. If your toothbrush is not connected, this mode will run for 3 minutes. White/White + 2 minutes 40 seconds To remove surface stains and polish your front teeth for a whiter smile. Gum Care 3 minutes Perfect for cleaning your teeth and gums. Gum Health 3 minutes 20 seconds A longer mode to allow additional time for cleaning your back teeth and improving your gum health Sensitive 2 minutes Soft vibrations for a gentle yet effective clean for sensitive teeth and gums Tongue Care 20 seconds Clean your tongue with the TongueCare brush head. Polish 1 minute To brighten and polish your teeth. Max Care 3 minutes A longer mode that combines clean and massage modes for an exceptional everyday clean with added gum massage.



