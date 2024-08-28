Can I use my Sonicare charger with other toothbrushes?

|Power toothbrush model
|Code on the bottom of handle
|Code on the bottom of charger
|DiamondClean
|HX9330, HX9340, HX9350, HX9360, HX9370, HX938B, HX938V, HX938P, HX938W, HX939B, HX939L, HX939P, HX939V, HX939W
|HX9100
|DiamondClean Smart
|HX992B, HX992P, HX992R, HX992S, HX992W, HX993B, HX993L, HX993P, HX993R, HX993S, HX993W
|CBA1001, CBA2001, CBA3001, CBA4001, CBA5001, CBA6001
|DiamondClean 9000
|HX991B, HX991W, HX991M, HX991K, HX991P, HX991R, HX991W
|CBA1001, CBA2001, CBA3001, CBA4001, CBA5001, CBA6001