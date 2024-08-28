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Can I use my Sonicare charger with other toothbrushes?

We recommend using the charger that came with your Philips Sonicare toothbrush. Some models of chargers are also interchangeable. See the various types of chargers below that will work with your Sonicare toothbrush.

Note: If you are located in China and purchased your toothbrush before 1 September 2024, please call 4008 800 008 for support.

The information on this page applies to the following models: HX3689/44 , HX3689/43 , HX3792/11 . Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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