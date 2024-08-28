Philips Support Can I use my Sonicare charger with other toothbrushes?

We recommend using the charger that came with your Philips Sonicare toothbrush. Some models of chargers are also interchangeable. See the various types of chargers below that will work with your Sonicare toothbrush.



Note: If you are located in China and purchased your toothbrush before 1 September 2024, please call 4008 800 008 for support.

Standard Charger All Sonicare toothbrushes that have a hole at the base of their handle can use our chargers that have a fixed pin on the base.

Note: The DiamondClean and the Prestige series cannot use this charger.

Model IDs are: 9900 Prestige Charger The 9900 Prestige charger comes with a charging base and a charging stand.

Place the stand on top of the base. Then, insert the toothbrush handle into the stand.

The charger base will have the model numbers CBB1001 or CBB2001, depending on the colour.

DiamondClean, DiamondClean Smart and DiamondClean 9000 Chargers The DiamondClean and DiamondClean Smart chargers look similar, but they only work with the toothbrush they came with. Please refer to the chart below and verify that the code on the bottom of the charger is compatible with the code on the bottom of the toothbrush handle.

Power toothbrush model Code on the bottom of handle Code on the bottom of charger DiamondClean HX9330, HX9340, HX9350, HX9360, HX9370, HX938B, HX938V, HX938P, HX938W, HX939B, HX939L, HX939P, HX939V, HX939W HX9100 DiamondClean Smart HX992B, HX992P, HX992R, HX992S, HX992W, HX993B, HX993L, HX993P, HX993R, HX993S, HX993W CBA1001, CBA2001, CBA3001, CBA4001, CBA5001, CBA6001 DiamondClean 9000 HX991B, HX991W, HX991M, HX991K, HX991P, HX991R, HX991W CBA1001, CBA2001, CBA3001, CBA4001, CBA5001, CBA6001

