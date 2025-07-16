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In which countries is the Sonicare app available?

The Sonicare and Sonicare For Kids apps are available for Android and iOS. The list below shows if the apps are available in your country.  

The Sonicare For Kids app is available in Belarus. It is not available in Greece, Kuwait, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Kazakhstan, Israel, Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates. 

 

North America 

Europe 

Middle East 

Asia Pacific 

Africa

Canada 

Austria 

Kuwait 

Australia 

South Africa

United States 

Belgium 

Saudi Arabia 

China 

 

Mexico

Bulgaria 

United Arab Emirates 

Japan

 

 

Croatia 

 

Malaysia

 

 

Czech Republic 

 

New Zealand

 

 

Denmark 

 

Singapore 

 

Estonia 

 

South Korea

 

 

Finland  

 

Thailand 

 

France 

 

 

 

Germany  

 

 

 

 

Greece 

 

 

 

Hungary 

 

 

 

 

Ireland 

 

 

 

 

Italy 

 

 

 

 

Latvia 

 

 

 

 

Lithuania 

 

 

 

 

Luxembourg 

 

 

 

 

Netherlands 

 

 

 

 

Norway 

 

 

 

 

Poland 

 

 

 

 

Portugal 

 

 

 

 

Romania 

 

 

 

 

Russia 

 

 

 

 

Serbia

 

 

 

 

Slovakia 

 

 

 

 

Slovenia  

 

 

 

 

Spain  

 

 

 

 

Sweden 

 

 

 

 

Switzerland 

 

 

 

 

Ukraine 

 

 

 
 United Kingdom  
 		 
 Kazakhstan
 		   
 Israel
 		   
 Türkiye
 		   

The information on this page applies to the following models: HX7423/09 , HX7420/08 , HX7421/08 . Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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