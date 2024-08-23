Philips Support How do I enable or disable the pressure sensor on my Sonicare?



If the instructions below don't help, please contact us or click here to submit an online warranty request so that we may support you in obtaining a replacement device. All Sonicare toothbrushes and flossers come backed by a 2 year warranty.



Your Sonicare toothbrush measures the pressure you apply while brushing to protect your gums and teeth. If you apply too much pressure, the handle will change its vibration. You can enable or disable this feature by following the instructions below.

Place the toothbrush on the charger. Press and hold the mode/intensity button and press the power button twice while on a charger. The handle will beep twice to confirm that it is enabled. Disable the pressure sensor by holding the mode/intensity button and pressing the power button twice while on a charger. The handle will beep once to confirm it is disabled.

DiamondClean toothbrushes DiamondClean Smart toothbrushes differ slightly from the above method. Press and hold the mode/intensity button (the lower button). While holding down the mode/intensity button, press the power button (the upper button) twice. Let go of the mode/intensity button. If you see the battery indicator at the base of the toothbrush flash twice and hear two beeps, then the feature has been activated. If you repeat the process to deactivate the feature, you will see the battery indicator flash once and beep once.