Which brush head fits my Sonicare toothbrush?

There are three different types of Sonicare brush heads. The brush head that fits your toothbrush depends on the model you own.
The click-on brush head is the standard brush head and fits most of our Sonicare rechargeable toothbrushes.
Our older Essence models have a larger, screw-on brush head.
The Philips One and Philips One for Kids brush heads are only compatible with the Philips One and Philips One for Kids.
The information on this page applies to the following models: HX7106/01 , HX7401/07 , HX7403/05 . Click here to show more product numbers ›