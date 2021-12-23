Search terms

New Philips Shaver 9000 Prestige

Exceptionally close, incredibly gentle

even on a 7-day beard

Exceptionally close, incredibly gentle desktop

New Philips Shaver 9000 Prestige

Exceptionally close, incredibly gentle

even on a 7-day beard

Exceptionally close, incredibly gentle mobile
NanoTech Dual Precision blades

NanoTech Dual Precision shaver blades

Ultimate closeness

With up to 165,000 cutting actions per minute, the NanoTech Dual Precision blades deliver extremely close results at skin level. Hardened with nano particles, the 72 self-sharpening blades have extra-strong and long-lasting sharp edges for an ultimate close shave at all times.

165,000

Cutting actions per minute

72

Self-sharpening NanoTech blades

Ultimate closeness
Hydro SkinGlide coating

Hydro SkinGlide coating

Ultimate skin
comfort

Our best protective coating lies between the shaver head and your skin. Made of up to 500,000 microbeads per square centimetre with hydrophilic properties, improving the glide on skin by 50%*, to minimise irritation and maximise skin comfort.

500 000 micro-tech beads per square centimetre

50% smoother gliding on your skin*

*versus predecessor model

Ultimate skin comfort
Ultraflex Suspension System

Ultraflex Suspension shaving system

Adapts to
every contour

Fully flexible heads completely adapt to every contour of your face, catching even difficult hairs. The result is an exceptionally smooth and comfortable shave.

Adapts to every contour
SkinIQ Logo

Shaving technology
that senses and adapts to you

Hydro SkinGlide Coating

Our best coating engineered for ultimate skin comfort

Ultraflex Suspension System

Adapts to every contour of your face to catch difficult hairs

Top-spin digital motor

The most advanced Philips motor for high-speed efficiency

Power Adapt sensor

Adjusts to your beard for effortless shaving

Personal Comfort settings

Choose between sensitive, normal or fast for a personalised shave

SkinIQ technology that senses and adapts to you

For a convenient shave

One-Touch open

One-Touch open shaving head

Clean the shaver with ease. At the touch of a button,
flip open the shaver head and rinse with water.

Wireless Qi charging pad

Wireless Qi charging pad

Wirelessly charge your shaver or any other Qi-compliant device by simply placing it on the Qi charging pad.

Specifications

Improved specs
instant results

Wet and Dry icon

Wet and Dry

Shave wet, dry and even under the shower

1h charging icon

3 hrs of charge

60 minutes of cordless shaving

Digital display icon

Digital display

With intuitive icons for convenience and ease

SmartClick system icon

SmartClick system

Multiple click-on attachments

Show all Technical Specifications

Specifications

Shaving Performance
Shaving Performance
Shaving system
  • NanoTech Dual Precision blades
  • Excellent skin comfort system
SkinIQ technology
  • Hydro SkinGlide coating
  • Top-spin digital motor
  • Ultraflex suspension system
  • Power Adapt sensor
  • Personal Comfort settings
Service
Service
2 year warranty
  • Yes
Replacement head SH91
  • Replace every 2 yrs with SH91
Design
Design
Finishing
  • Timeless elegance
Handle
  • Ergonomic grip and handling
Ease of use
Ease of use
Cleaning
  • Fully washable
  • One-touch open
Display
  • % Battery Level Indicator
Wet and Dry
  • Wet and dry use
Accessories
Accessories
Pouch
  • Premium pouch
SmartClick
  • Beard styler
  • Nose trimmer
Power
Power
Battery Type
  • Lithium-ion
Charging
  • Qi-charging pad
Charging time
  • 3 hours
Run time
  • 60 minutes
Quick charge
  • 18 minutes
See all specifications
What's in the shaver box?

1x Handle
1x Wireless Qi charging pad
1x Precision trimmer
1x Pouch

Handle image
Wireless Qi charging pad image
Precision trimmer image
Pouch image

What others say about
the Philips S9000 Prestige

