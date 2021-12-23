even on a 7-day beard
With up to 165,000 cutting actions per minute, the NanoTech Dual Precision blades deliver extremely close results at skin level. Hardened with nano particles, the 72 self-sharpening blades have extra-strong and long-lasting sharp edges for an ultimate close shave at all times.
Cutting actions per minute
Self-sharpening NanoTech blades
Our best protective coating lies between the shaver head and your skin. Made of up to 500,000 microbeads per square centimetre with hydrophilic properties, improving the glide on skin by 50%*, to minimise irritation and maximise skin comfort.
*versus predecessor model
Fully flexible heads completely adapt to every contour of your face, catching even difficult hairs. The result is an exceptionally smooth and comfortable shave.
Our best coating engineered for ultimate skin comfort
Adapts to every contour of your face to catch difficult hairs
The most advanced Philips motor for high-speed efficiency
Adjusts to your beard for effortless shaving
Choose between sensitive, normal or fast for a personalised shave
Clean the shaver with ease. At the touch of a button,
flip open the shaver head and rinse with water.
Wirelessly charge your shaver or any other Qi-compliant device by simply placing it on the Qi charging pad.
Shave wet, dry and even under the shower
60 minutes of cordless shaving
With intuitive icons for convenience and ease
Multiple click-on attachments
1x Handle
1x Wireless Qi charging pad
1x Precision trimmer
1x Pouch
SP9872/22
