    4000 series Kids' wireless on-ear headphones

    TAK4200MP/00

    With colourful LEDs on the earcups and a fun wireless audio-share feature, these headphones are built for kids to love. They're volume-limited for young ears, and a special travel mode lets kids listen safely in nosier environments, too.

    Always safe, always fun. Volume limits for home and travel

    Specially designed to be extra safe for young ears, these headphones have been limited to 75 dB for listening at home or while studying. For listening in noisier environments outside of the home, parents can use the Philips Headphones app to set an 85 dB travel-mode volume limit.

    Kid-friendly comfort and easy to use

    Big, round control buttons on the bottom of the earcups make it easy for kids to use these headphones, while smaller earcups with soft earcup cushions make them comfortable to wear. The cushioned headband adjusts easily for a perfect fit and features dots on the back that help children see which way round to put the headphones on.

    Wireless audio sharing doubles the fun

    If your kid's friends also have a pair of Philips K4200 headphones, they can create a wireless daisy chain between the headphones and listen to the same audio. One pair of headphones is connected to the smart device they want to listen from, and then both friends need to press the multi-function button four times to enter audio-sharing mode.

    Colourful design with LED lights

    Colourful LEDs in the earcups combine with the multi-coloured design of these headphones to make them stand out in all the right ways. The LEDs can be set to glow different colours: brilliant for kids who want to express their own sense of style.

    Tough, durable and foldable

    Made from durable, non-toxic materials, these headphones are built to withstand the rigours of daily use by kids. When not in use, they can be folded flat for easy storage in a drawer. Or you can fold them flat and inwards, creating a compact bundle that easily fits into pockets and bags.

    Philips Headphones app with parental controls

    Our companion app can be used to set playtime limits, so the kids don't listen for too long. Or use the app to switch these headphones from their default setting where volume is limited to 75 dB, to a travel mode that limits volume to 85 dB.*

    Long battery life and easy wireless connections

    From weekend fun to homework, these headphones keep up with up to 45 hours of play time from a full charge (which takes 2 hours via the included USB-C cable). A dedicated BT button on the headphones makes it easy for kids to pair with their devices, and multipoint connectivity lets them connect to more than one device at once.

    Clear calls with friends and family

    A built-in microphone lets kids take calls with family and friends. A dedicated mic picks up the sound of their voice, while a noise-reduction algorithm quietens some of the background noise from the world around them.

    Warm, natural sound. Philips sound signature

    From films to music, they'll love what they hear! These on-ear kids' headphones feature large 32 mm drivers, tuned to the Philips sound signature. Whatever they're into, they'll enjoy a warm, natural sound with deep bass.

    Thoughtful design. Responsible packaging

    These headphones feature recycled materials, while our plastic-free packaging uses FSC-certified recycled cardboard and soy-based ink.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Acoustic system
      Closed
      Frequency range
      20–20,000 Hz
      Speaker diameter
      32 mm
      Impedance
      32 Ohm
      Maximum power input
      20 mW
      Sensitivity
      112 dB (1 kHz)
      Driver type
      Dynamic

    • Connectivity

      Bluetooth version
      5.4
      Bluetooth profiles
      • A2DP
      • AVRCP
      • HFP
      Maximum range
      Up to 10  m
      Multipoint connection
      Yes
      Supported codec
      SBC

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      20.30  cm
      Number of consumer packages
      3
      Width
      15.00  cm
      Gross weight
      0.940  kg
      Height
      21.70  cm
      GTIN
      1 48 95229 15897 6
      Net weight
      0.43  kg
      Tare weight
      0.51  kg

    • Convenience

      Volume control
      Yes
      Philips Headphones app support
      Yes
      Firmware updates possible
      Yes
      Type of controls
      Button
      Volume limitation (max 85 dB)
      Yes

    • Power

      Number of batteries
      1 pcs
      Music play time
      45  hour(s)
      Talk time
      19 hrs
      Charging time
      2  hour(s)
      Battery weight (Total)
      6.5  g
      Battery capacity (Headphones)
      300  mAh
      Battery life standby time
      180 days
      Battery type (Headphones)
      Lithium Polymer (built-in)

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      21.7  cm
      Packaging type
      Carton
      Type of shelf placement
      Hanging
      Width
      18.8  cm
      Depth
      4.6  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      48 95229 15897 9
      Gross weight
      0.262  kg
      Net weight
      0.144  kg
      Tare weight
      0.118  kg

    • Product dimensions

      Height
      18.00  cm
      Width
      16.00  cm
      Depth
      4.00  cm
      Weight
      0.129  kg

    • Accessories

      Quick Start Guide
      Yes
      Charging cable
      USB-C cable, 200 mm

    • Design

      Colour
      Magenta Purple
      Wearing style
      On-ear
      Foldable design
      Flat/Inwards
      Ear coupling material
      Synthetic leather
      Ear fitting
      On-ear
      Earcup type
      Closed-back

    • Telecommunication

      Microphone for call
      2 mics

    • UPC

      UPC
      8 40063 20595 6

    • *Volume limited to 75 dB in normal mode and 85 dB in travel mode, in accordance with EN 50332 standards for safe listening.
