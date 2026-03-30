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  • Safe, fun and travel-friendly
  • Safe, fun and travel-friendly
  • Safe, fun and travel-friendly
  • Safe, fun and travel-friendly
  • Safe, fun and travel-friendly
  • Safe, fun and travel-friendly
  • Safe, fun and travel-friendly
  • Safe, fun and travel-friendly
  • Safe, fun and travel-friendly
  • Safe, fun and travel-friendly
  • Safe, fun and travel-friendly
  • Safe, fun and travel-friendly
  • Safe, fun and travel-friendly
  • Safe, fun and travel-friendly
  • Safe, fun and travel-friendly
  • Safe, fun and travel-friendly

4000 seriesKids' wireless on-ear headphones

TAK4200BL/00

1 award

Available in

Blue
Blue
Chrystal Teal
Chrystal Teal
Magenta Purple
Magenta Purple
Pink
Pink
Safe, fun and travel-friendly
With colourful LEDs on the earcups and a fun wireless audio-share feature, these headphones are built for kids to love. They're volume-limited for young ears, and a special travel mode lets kids listen safely in nosier environments, too.
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Safe, fun and travel-friendly

  • On-ear wireless headphones

  • Volume limited to 85 dB

  • LED lights. Audio share

  • Durable and foldable

Always safe, always fun. Volume limits for home and travel*

Always safe, always fun. Volume limits for home and travel*

Specially designed to be extra safe for young ears, these headphones have been limited to 75 dB for listening at home or while studying. For listening in noisier environments outside of the home, parents can use the Philips Headphones app to set an 85 dB travel-mode volume limit.*

Kid-friendly comfort and easy to use

Kid-friendly comfort and easy to use

Big, round control buttons on the bottom of the earcups make it easy for kids to use these headphones, while smaller earcups with soft earcup cushions make them comfortable to wear. The cushioned headband adjusts easily for a perfect fit and features dots on the back that help children see which way round to put the headphones on.

Colourful design with LED lights

Colourful design with LED lights

Colourful LEDs in the earcups combine with the multi-coloured design of these headphones to make them stand out in all the right ways. The LEDs can be set to glow different colours: brilliant for kids who want to express their own sense of style.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Volume limited to 75 dB in normal mode and 85 dB in travel mode, in accordance with EN 50332 standards for safe listening.