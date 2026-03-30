TAK4200PK/00
Available in
On-ear wireless headphones
Volume limited to 85 dB
LED lights. Audio share
Durable and foldable
Specially designed to be extra safe for young ears, these headphones have been limited to 75 dB for listening at home or while studying. For listening in noisier environments outside of the home, parents can use the Philips Headphones app to set an 85 dB travel-mode volume limit.*
Big, round control buttons on the bottom of the earcups make it easy for kids to use these headphones, while smaller earcups with soft earcup cushions make them comfortable to wear. The cushioned headband adjusts easily for a perfect fit and features dots on the back that help children see which way round to put the headphones on.
Colourful LEDs in the earcups combine with the multi-coloured design of these headphones to make them stand out in all the right ways. The LEDs can be set to glow different colours: brilliant for kids who want to express their own sense of style.
Awards
Volume limited to 75 dB in normal mode and 85 dB in travel mode, in accordance with EN 50332 standards for safe listening.