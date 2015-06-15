Discontinued
SHE5205RD/00
Powerful sound
SHE5205 is a robust in-ear headphone with a rubberized back for protection. Explosive speaker drivers produce a deep bass that makes the sound as powerful as the looks. Exceptional noise isolation, mic and control on the durable cable.
8.6mm drivers/semi-closed back
In-ear
The spring steel cable relief and the rubberized back of the housing provide extra protection to withstand the toughest of use.
The built-in microphone lets you easily switch from music listening to taking phone calls - easily, so you’ll always stay connected with what matter most to you.
Enforced 2.5mm diameter cable and a robust headphone housing, match for heavy beats lovers