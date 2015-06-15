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Discontinued

Headphones with mic

SHE5205RD/00

Available in

Black
Black
Blue
Blue
Red
Red
White
White

Powerful sound

SHE5205 is a robust in-ear headphone with a rubberized back for protection. Explosive speaker drivers produce a deep bass that makes the sound as powerful as the looks. Exceptional noise isolation, mic and control on the durable cable.

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Small in size, Big in bass

Powerful sound

  • 8.6mm drivers/semi-closed back

  • In-ear

Spring steel cable relief for tough usage

Spring steel cable relief for tough usage

The spring steel cable relief and the rubberized back of the housing provide extra protection to withstand the toughest of use.

Built-in microphone switches you from music to phone calls

Built-in microphone switches you from music to phone calls

The built-in microphone lets you easily switch from music listening to taking phone calls - easily, so you’ll always stay connected with what matter most to you.

Reinforced cable for durability

Enforced 2.5mm diameter cable and a robust headphone housing, match for heavy beats lovers

Technical specifications

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