Discontinued
SHE5205WT/00
Powerful sound
SHE5205 is a robust in-ear headphone with a rubberized back for protection. Explosive speaker drivers produce a deep bass that makes the sound as powerful as the looks. Exceptional noise isolation, mic and control on the durable cable.
8.6mm drivers/semi-closed back
In-ear
The spring steel cable relief and the rubberized back of the housing provide extra protection to withstand the toughest of use.
Enforced 2.5mm diameter cable and robust headphone housing, deliver a great sound and a deep bass.
The built-in microphone lets you easily switch from music listening to taking phone calls - easily, so you’ll always stay connected with what matter most to you.