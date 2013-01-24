Home
Philips

Headphones with mic

SHE5205WT/00
  • Powerful sound Powerful sound Powerful sound
    Headphones with mic

    SHE5205WT/00

    Powerful sound

    SHE5205 is a robust in-ear headphone with a rubberised back for protection. Explosive speaker drivers produce deep bass that makes the sound as powerful as the looks. Exceptional noise isolation, mic and control on the durable cable. See all benefits

    Powerful sound

    SHE5205 is a robust in-ear headphone with a rubberised back for protection. Explosive speaker drivers produce deep bass that makes the sound as powerful as the looks. Exceptional noise isolation, mic and control on the durable cable. See all benefits

    SHE5205 is a robust in-ear headphone with a rubberised back for protection. Explosive speaker drivers produce deep bass that makes the sound as powerful as the looks. Exceptional noise isolation, mic and control on the durable cable. See all benefits

      Powerful sound

      Small in size, Big in bass

      • 8.6-mm drivers/semi-closed back
      • In-ear
      Quality 8.6 mm drivers with powerful magnet

      Quality 8.6 mm driver reinforced with a powerful magnet for efficient production of lower frequency ranges

      Built-in microphone switches you from music to phone calls

      The built-in microphone lets you switch from listening to music to taking phone calls - easily, so you'll always stay connected with what matters most to you.

      Choose from 3 pairs of ear caps for the perfect fit for you

      Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes – small, medium and large – for a personalised and perfect fit.

      Spring steel cable relief for tough usage

      The spring steel cable relief and the rubberised back of the housing provide extra protection to withstand the toughest use.

      Enforced 2.5 mm diameter cable for more powerful sound

      Enforced 2.5 mm diameter cable and robust headphone housing, deliver a great sound and a deep bass.

      Contoured earphone body for comfort during longer periods of use

      Contoured earphone body allowing comfort for longer periods of wear.

      Reinforced cable for durability

      Enforced 2.5 mm diameter cable and a robust headphone housing, perfect for heavy-beat lovers

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Colour
        White

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Semi-closed
        Frequency response
        10 - 22,000  Hz
        Impedance
        16 Ohm
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Sensitivity
        107  dB
        Speaker diameter
        8.6  mm
        Maximum power input
        20  mW

      • Connectivity

        Connector
        3.5 mm stereo
        Type of cable
        OFC
        Cable Connection
        two-parallel, symmetric
        Cable length
        1.2  m
        Finishing of connector
        Gold-plated
        Compatible with:
        iPhone®, BlackBerry®, HTC, LG, MOTOROLA, Nokia, Palm®, SAMSUNG, Sony Ericsson

      • Inner Carton

        Gross weight
        0.145  kg
        GTIN
        2 69 25970 70659 3
        Height
        6.3  cm
        Length
        17.9  cm
        Net weight
        0.0585  kg
        Number of consumer packages
        3
        Tare weight
        0.0865  kg
        Width
        8.5  cm

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        1.364  kg
        GTIN
        1 69 25970 70659 6
        Height
        13.9  cm
        Length
        35.2  cm
        Net weight
        0.468  kg
        Number of consumer packages
        24
        Tare weight
        0.896  kg
        Width
        18.5  cm

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        2.5  cm
        EAN
        69 25970 70659 9
        Gross weight
        0.0365  kg
        Height
        17.2  cm
        Net weight
        0.0195  kg
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Tare weight
        0.017  kg
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Width
        5  cm

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.