Discontinued
SHE5205BL/00
Powerful sound
SHE5205 is a robust in-ear headphone with a rubberized back for protection. Explosive speaker drivers produce a deep bass that makes the sound as powerful as the looks. Exceptional noise isolation, mic and control on the durable cable.
8.6mm drivers/semi-closed back
In-ear
Enforced 2.5mm diameter cable and a robust headphone housing, match for heavy beats lovers
Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes – small, medium and large – for a personalized and perfect fit.
Contoured earphone body for long hours of wearing comfort.