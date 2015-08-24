Search terms

Headphones with mic

SHE5205BK/00
Find support for this product
  • Powerful sound Powerful sound Powerful sound
    -{discount-value}

    Headphones with mic

    SHE5205BK/00

    Powerful sound

    SHE5205 is a robust in-ear headphone with a rubberised back for protection. Explosive speaker drivers produce deep bass that makes the sound as powerful as the looks. Exceptional noise isolation, mic and control on the durable cable. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Headphones with mic

    Powerful sound

    SHE5205 is a robust in-ear headphone with a rubberised back for protection. Explosive speaker drivers produce deep bass that makes the sound as powerful as the looks. Exceptional noise isolation, mic and control on the durable cable. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all In-ear headphones

      Powerful sound

      Small in size, Big in bass

      • 8.6-mm drivers/semi-closed back
      • In-ear
      Quality 8.6 mm drivers with powerful magnet

      Quality 8.6 mm drivers with powerful magnet

      Quality 8.6 mm driver reinforced with a powerful magnet for efficient production of lower frequency ranges

      Built-in microphone switches you from music to phone calls

      Built-in microphone switches you from music to phone calls

      The built-in microphone lets you switch from listening to music to taking phone calls - easily, so you'll always stay connected with what matters most to you.

      Choose from 3 pairs of ear caps for the perfect fit for you

      Choose from 3 pairs of ear caps for the perfect fit for you

      Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes – small, medium and large – for a personalised and perfect fit.

      Spring steel cable relief for tough usage

      Spring steel cable relief for tough usage

      The spring steel cable relief and the rubberised back of the housing provide extra protection to withstand the toughest use.

      Enforced 2.5 mm diameter cable for more powerful sound

      Enforced 2.5 mm diameter cable and robust headphone housing, deliver a great sound and a deep bass.

      Contoured earphone body for comfort during longer periods of use

      Contoured earphone body allowing comfort for longer periods of wear.

      Reinforced cable for durability

      Enforced 2.5 mm diameter cable and a robust headphone housing, perfect for heavy-beat lovers

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Colour
        Black

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Semi-closed
        Frequency response
        10 - 22,000  Hz
        Impedance
        16 Ohm
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Speaker diameter
        8.6  mm
        Sensitivity
        107  dB
        Maximum power input
        20  mW

      • Connectivity

        Connector
        3.5 mm stereo
        Type of cable
        OFC
        Cable Connection
        two-parallel, symmetric
        Finishing of connector
        Gold-plated
        Compatible with:
        iPhone®, BlackBerry®, HTC, LG, MOTOROLA, Nokia, Palm®, SAMSUNG, Sony Ericsson
        Cable length
        1.2  m

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        35.2  cm
        Number of consumer packages
        24
        Width
        18.5  cm
        Gross weight
        1.364  kg
        Height
        13.9  cm
        GTIN
        1 69 25970 70658 9
        Net weight
        0.468  kg
        Tare weight
        0.896  kg

      • Inner Carton

        Length
        17.9  cm
        Number of consumer packages
        3
        Width
        8.5  cm
        Height
        6.3  cm
        Net weight
        0.0585  kg
        Gross weight
        0.145  kg
        Tare weight
        0.0865  kg
        GTIN
        2 69 25970 70658 6

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        17.2  cm
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Width
        5  cm
        Depth
        2.5  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        69 25970 70658 2
        Gross weight
        0.0365  kg
        Net weight
        0.0195  kg
        Tare weight
        0.017  kg

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Register

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Exclusive offers, just for you.

          Sign up to enjoy:

          Early access to promotions

          Exclusive member days and offers

          News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

          *

          I would like to receive promotional communications based on my preferences and behavior, about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time !

          What does this mean?
          © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.