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  • Ease your baby's transition to a drinking cup
  • Ease your baby's transition to a drinking cup
  • Ease your baby's transition to a drinking cup
  • Ease your baby's transition to a drinking cup

Discontinued

Philips AventBottle to Cup Trainer Kit

SCF625/02

Ease your baby's transition to a drinking cup
This Classic+ trainer kit eases your baby into their first cup. With easy-to-hold handles, your baby will be able to drink independently from the familiar teat.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Ease your baby's transition to a drinking cup

  • Classic+

  • 4m+

This cup is made from BPA-free material

This cup is made from BPA-free material

This Philips Avent cup is made from BPA-free material.

All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

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Easy to grip, removable handles

Easy to grip, removable handles

Attach the easy-grip handles to the baby bottle to help your baby learn to drink independently

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Disclaimers

  1. Philips AVENT is the number one recommended brand by Moms of Mother & Child Care products worldwide. Based on online market representative Mother & Child Care survey conducted by GemSeek Consulting Ltd. for Philips International BV among 16,230 respondents (women aged 20 45 y o in USA, Germany, France, UK, Russia, China, Italy, India, Indonesia, Canada, Netherlands Spain, Sweden and KSA), in 2021. 