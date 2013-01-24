Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Bottle to Cup Trainer Kit

SCF625/02
Avent
    Ease your baby's transition to a drinking cup

    This Classic+ trainer kit eases your baby into their first cup. With easy-to-hold handles, your baby will be able to drink independently from the familiar teat.

    This Classic+ trainer kit eases your baby into their first cup. With easy-to-hold handles, your baby will be able to drink independently from the familiar teat.

      Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and cups

      All Philips Avent bottles and cups are compatible, excluding glass bottles and Grown Up Cups/My First Big Kid Cups. So you can mix and match to create the perfect cup, suiting your toddler's individual development needs.

      This cup is made from BPA-free material

      This Philips Avent cup is made from BPA-free material.

      Easy to grip, removable handles

      Attach the easy-grip handles to the baby bottle to help your baby learn to drink independently

      All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

      Technical Specifications

      • What is included

        Bottle to 1st trainer cup
        1  pcs
        Snap on hygienic cap
        1  pcs
        Soft, Medium Flow Teat
        1  pcs

      • Development stages

        Stages
        4 months +

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • Material

        Bottle
        • BPA-free*
        • Polypropylene
        Teat
        • BPA-free*
        • Silicone

      • Weight and dimensions

        F-box dimensions
        130 x 110 x 60  mm
        No. of F-boxes in A-box
        6  pcs
        Product weight
        0.09  kg

