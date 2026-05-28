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Philips Avent Single Electric Breast Pump Natural Care Hands-free Wearable

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Philips Avent Single Electric Breast PumpNatural Care Hands-free Wearable

SCF494/01

Philips Avent Single Electric Breast Pump Natural Care Hands-free Wearable

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  • Natural Care Wearable Breast Pump - Achieving a comfortable fit
    Natural Care Wearable Breast Pump - Achieving a comfortable fit
  • Natural Care Wearable Breast Pump - Achieving a comfortable fit
    Natural Care Wearable Breast Pump - Achieving a comfortable fit

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Manuals & Documentation

User manual

  • version: 4
  • PDF file, 4.6 MB
  • 22 October 2026

EU Declaration of conformity - English (US)

  • version: 5
  • PDF file, 711.7 kB
  • 12 October 2026

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