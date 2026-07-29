I'm feeling pain or discomfort while pumping

While some initial tenderness can be normal, pumping should not be painful. Pain while pumping or pumping discomfort is often caused by an incorrect cushion/flange, breast shield or insert size, pump positioning, suction settings, or worn pump parts.
Pumping should feel like a rhythmic pulling sensation. It should not feel sharp, burning, pinching, or painful.
Pain and stress may interfere with your milk ejection (let-down) reflex, which can make milk removal less effective. Comfortable pumping supports both milk flow and your overall pumping experience.
If you experience severe pain, bleeding, broken skin, or signs of infection, stop using the pump and consult a healthcare professional.
Using a suction level that is too high can cause discomfort, nipple soreness, and pain while pumping. Express milk comfortably and efficiently by pumping at your maximum comfortable suction level. To find your maximum comfortable suction level, adjust the suction on your motor unit until you reach the highest level you can stand without pain, and then lower it one to two levels from there.
Your maximum comfortable suction level varies with each pumping session and time of day (especially between daytime and nighttime), so make sure to adjust your settings if you feel any pain or discomfort.
If pumping becomes painful, reduce the suction level immediately.
Incorrect positioning can cause discomfort, pain, and reduced milk flow.
Check that:
Your nipple is centered in the cushion/flange or breast shield
The cushion/flange or breast shield sits comfortably against the breast
The pump is assembled correctly
All pump parts are securely connected
If you are using our hands-free or fully wearable pump, make sure the collection cups are positioned correctly inside your bra before starting a pumping session.
An incorrect fit is one of the most common causes of pain while pumping.
Check that:
Your nipple moves freely during pumping
Pump components fit comfortably
Nothing rubs, pinches, causes ongoing redness, or leaves your nipple looking unusually pale after pumping
Any cushions/flanges, breast shields, or inserts are the correct size for you
For Philips Avent Natural Care Hands-free Wearable and Philips Avent Hands-free Electric Breast Pumps only
Your nipple size may change over time. If pumping has become uncomfortable despite previously having a good fit, consider rechecking the size of your breast shield or insert size.
If your breast shield or insert does not fit correctly, try a different size.