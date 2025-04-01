ProductsSupport

Sign up for exclusive offers

Support homepage

Philips Support

What bras work with my Philips Avent electric breast pump?

Your Philips Avent electric breast pump is designed to be used with a variety of bras for easier, more comfortable pumping. Check the following wearing advice for your specific model.

The information on this page applies to the following models: SCF531/11 , SCF554/11 , SCF547/11 . Click here to show more product numbers  ›

Frequently Asked Questions

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you

Looking for something else?

Discover all Philips Support options

Support Homepage