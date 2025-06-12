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My Philips Avent electric breast pump's suction is too low

Check below for tips on solving the most common suction strength issues with Philips Avent electric breast pumps.

The information on this page applies to the following models: SCF531/11 , SCD553/11 , SCF439/01 . Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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