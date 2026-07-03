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Philips Avent Single electric breast pump
Discontinued
Support
SCF332/31
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Eco passport - English (US)
User manual
All (9)
Other Questions (1)
Can I use my Philips Avent breast pump with any Avent products?
Will the softer massage cushion still be effective for me?
Can I use a Philips Avent breast pump after a C-section?
Can I use a second-hand Philips Avent breast pump?
Is the Philips Avent Comfort breast pump BPA free?
AventSilicone tube
Nipple Shield
Breast milk storage bags
AventFeeding bottle screw ring
AventFeeding bottle cap
AventBreast pump body
AventBreast pump valve
AventBreast pump funnel cover
AventMassage cushion for breast pump
AventElectric breast pump diaphragm
My Philips Avent breast pump has too much suction
My Philips Avent breast pump is scratched or cracked
My Philips Avent breast pump doesn't release my breast
My Philips Avent breast pump is leaking
My pump does a squeaking noise when moving the handle. Why is that?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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