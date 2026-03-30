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  • More comfort, more milk*. Anytime, anywhere
  • More comfort, more milk*. Anytime, anywhere
  • More comfort, more milk*. Anytime, anywhere
  • More comfort, more milk*. Anytime, anywhere
  • More comfort, more milk*. Anytime, anywhere
  • More comfort, more milk*. Anytime, anywhere
  • More comfort, more milk*. Anytime, anywhere
  • More comfort, more milk*. Anytime, anywhere
  • More comfort, more milk*. Anytime, anywhere
  • More comfort, more milk*. Anytime, anywhere
  • More comfort, more milk*. Anytime, anywhere
  • More comfort, more milk*. Anytime, anywhere

Discontinued

Philips AventSingle electric breast pump

SCF332/31

More comfort, more milk*. Anytime, anywhere
Sit comfortably without leaning forward as our soft massage cushion gently stimulates your milk flow. Use our quiet pump anytime, anywhere, even with batteries. It's easy to set up, personalise, use and clean
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Single electric breast pump with massage cushion

More comfort, more milk*. Anytime, anywhere

  • Pump anytime, anywhere

  • Includes soft massage cushion

  • Natural bottle and teat

More comfortable pumping position due to unique design

More comfortable pumping position due to unique design

The breast pump has a unique design, so your milk flows directly from your breast into the bottle or container, even when you are sitting up straight. This means you can sit more comfortably when pumping: there's no need for you to lean forward to make sure all your milk ends up in the bottle. Sitting comfortably and being relaxed when pumping helps your milk to flow more easily.

Choose the setting that is effective and comfortable for you

When switched on, the pump automatically starts in gentle stimulation mode to get your milk flowing. Then choose from 3 pumping settings to make milk flow comfortable for you.

Soft massage cushion with massaging petals

Soft massage cushion with massaging petals

Our massage cushion has a soft, velvety texture that gives a warm feel to the skin for comfortable, gentle stimulation of your milk flow. The iconic petal cushion is designed to mimic baby suckling, intended to gently help stimulate let-down.

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother & child care brands and products in 2023. 

  1. Clinically proven comfort: In a test carried out on 110 mothers in the USA, UK, China and Russia in March 2016, mothers awarded an average score of 8.6/10 for Philips Avent performance on comfort.

  2. More milk: Independent research has shown that there may be a link between stress levels and milk production. see www.philips.com/Avent

  3. BPA-free breast pump: Only associated with the bottle and other parts that come into contact with breast milk. Following EU regulation, 10/2011