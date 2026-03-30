Discontinued
SCF332/31
Pump anytime, anywhere
Includes soft massage cushion
Natural bottle and teat
The breast pump has a unique design, so your milk flows directly from your breast into the bottle or container, even when you are sitting up straight. This means you can sit more comfortably when pumping: there's no need for you to lean forward to make sure all your milk ends up in the bottle. Sitting comfortably and being relaxed when pumping helps your milk to flow more easily.
When switched on, the pump automatically starts in gentle stimulation mode to get your milk flowing. Then choose from 3 pumping settings to make milk flow comfortable for you.
Our massage cushion has a soft, velvety texture that gives a warm feel to the skin for comfortable, gentle stimulation of your milk flow. The iconic petal cushion is designed to mimic baby suckling, intended to gently help stimulate let-down.
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother & child care brands and products in 2023.
Clinically proven comfort: In a test carried out on 110 mothers in the USA, UK, China and Russia in March 2016, mothers awarded an average score of 8.6/10 for Philips Avent performance on comfort.
More milk: Independent research has shown that there may be a link between stress levels and milk production. see www.philips.com/Avent
BPA-free breast pump: Only associated with the bottle and other parts that come into contact with breast milk. Following EU regulation, 10/2011