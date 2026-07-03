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Philips Avent Comfort Single electric breast pump
Discontinued
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SCF332/01
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User manual
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Other Questions (1)
Which batteries fit Philips Avent electric breast pump?
Can I use my Philips Avent breast pump with any Avent products?
Will the softer massage cushion still be effective for me?
Can I use a Philips Avent breast pump after a C-section?
Why use a Manual, Single or Double electric Avent breast pump?
AventSilicone tube
Breast milk storage bags
AventFeeding bottle cap
AventBreast pump body
AventBreast pump valve
AventBreast pump funnel cover
AventMassage cushion for breast pump
AventElectric breast pump diaphragm
My Philips Avent breast pump has too much suction
My Philips Avent breast pump is scratched or cracked
My Philips Avent breast pump doesn't release my breast
My Philips Avent breast pump is leaking
Using the Avent breast pump, I express little/no milk
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