Shaver series 9000

Wet and Dry electric shaver

S9987/59
      Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort

      with SkinIQ Technology

      • Pressure Guard sensor
      • Dual SteelPrecision blades
      • Dermatologically tested
      • 360 D Flexing heads
      Helps you to shave with optimal pressure

      Helps you to shave with optimal pressure

      Using the right pressure is key for closeness and skin protection. Advanced sensors in the shaver read the pressure you apply, and the innovative light signal shows when you are pressing too hard or too little. For a personalised shave that is just right for you.

      Advanced precision for a closer shave*

      Advanced precision for a closer shave*

      With up to 150.000 cutting actions per minute, the Dual SteelPrecision blades shave close. The 72 high-performance blades are self-sharpening and made in Europe.

      Guides you to an improved technique with fewer passes

      Guides you to an improved technique with fewer passes

      Motion-sensing technology tracks how you shave and guides you to a more efficient technique via our GroomTribe app. After just three shaves, the majority of men achieved a better shaving technique for fewer passes**.

      Smooth gliding for better skin protection

      Smooth gliding for better skin protection

      A protective coating lies between the shaver heads and your skin. Made of up to 2000 micro-spheres that coat every square millimeter. Minimise irritation by reducing 25% of friction on skin***.

      Adjusts to your beard for effortless shaving

      Adjusts to your beard for effortless shaving

      The intelligent facial-hair sensor reads hair density 500 times per second. The technology auto-adapts cutting power for an effortless and gentle shave.

      Flexible heads follow your facial contours

      Flexible heads follow your facial contours

      Fully flexible heads turn 360° to follow your facial contours. Experience optimal skin contact for a thorough and comfortable shave.

      Enhanced shaving experience with app

      Enhanced shaving experience with app

      Perfect your shave by pairing your shaver with the Philips GroomTribe app. Shave by shave, track the progress of your skin, personalise your shave and master your technique for a shave that's as close as it is kind to skin.

      Deep cleaning in just 1 minute for hygienic shaving

      Deep cleaning in just 1 minute for hygienic shaving

      Powerful cleaning pod thoroughly cleans and lubricates your shaver in just 1 minute, keeping it performing at its best for longer. The pod is 10 x more effective than cleaning with water****. It is the world's smallest cleaning pod, so you can store it easily and use it anywhere.

      Shave wet, dry and even under the shower

      Shave wet, dry and even under the shower

      Adapt your shaving routine to your needs. With Wet and Dry, you can go for a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave. You can shave with gel or foam, even under the shower.

      Precision trimmer integrated in the handle

      Precision trimmer integrated in the handle

      Complete your look using the shaver's pop-up precision trimmer. Integrated into the shaver's body, it's the perfect way to maintain a moustache and trim sideburns.

      Up to 60 minutes of cordless shaving when fully charged

      Up to 60 minutes of cordless shaving when fully charged

      Shave cordlessly for up to 60 minutes after one full battery charge.

      Beard styler attachment with 5 length settings

      Beard styler attachment with 5 length settings

      Experience the versatility of your shaver with the beard styler attachment. Choose from 5 length settings to create anything from a perfect stubble look to a short, neatly trimmed beard. Or use the styler to pre-trim before shaving.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        Dual SteelPrecision blades
        Contour following
        360 D Flexing heads
        SkinIQ technology
        • Pressure Guard sensor
        • Protective SkinGlide coating
        • Motion Control sensor
        • Power Adapt sensor

      • Ease of use

        Wet and Dry
        Wet and dry use
        Display
        • Advanced OLED display
        • Pressure guidance
        • Battery level indicator
        • Motion control indicator
        • Travel lock
        Cleaning
        • One-touch open
        • Fully washable

      • Power

        Run time
        60 minutes
        Charging
        • 1 hour full charge
        • 5-min quick charge
        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Max power consumption
        9  W
        Battery type
        Li-Ion

      • Design

        Handle
        Rubber grip
        Colour(s)
        Dark chrome
        Shaving heads
        Angular

      • Software

        App
        • GroomTribe
        • Connects via Bluetooth®
        Smartphone compatibility
        iPhone and Android™ devices

      • Service

        2 year warranty
        Yes
        Replacement head SH91
        Replace every 2 yrs with SH91

      • Accessories

        Quick Clean Pod
        • Yes
        • 1 cartridge included
        Integrated pop-up trimmer
        Yes
        Attachments
        Beard styler
        Charging stand with light
        Yes
        Travel and storage
        Travel case
        Maintenance
        Cleaning brush

            • versus predecessor Philips Series S9000
            • * Based on Philips Series S7000 and GroomTribe app users in 2019
            • * * Compared to non-coated material
            • * * * comparing shaving debris after using cleaning fluid vs. water in the cartridge

