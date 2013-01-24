Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Philips Norelco Shaver 9500

Wet and dry electric shaver

S9985/84
Norelco
Norelco
  • Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort
    -{discount-value}

    Philips Norelco Shaver 9500 Wet and dry electric shaver

    S9985/84

    Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort

    Philips Shaver 9500 delivers a smooth shave while reducing skin irritation. Only Philips has ComfortGlide rings, a special anti-friction coating to protect your face from redness and irritation. See all benefits

    Philips Norelco Shaver 9500 Wet and dry electric shaver

    Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort

    Philips Shaver 9500 delivers a smooth shave while reducing skin irritation. Only Philips has ComfortGlide rings, a special anti-friction coating to protect your face from redness and irritation. See all benefits

    Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort

    Philips Shaver 9500 delivers a smooth shave while reducing skin irritation. Only Philips has ComfortGlide rings, a special anti-friction coating to protect your face from redness and irritation. See all benefits

    Philips Norelco Shaver 9500 Wet and dry electric shaver

    Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort

    Philips Shaver 9500 delivers a smooth shave while reducing skin irritation. Only Philips has ComfortGlide rings, a special anti-friction coating to protect your face from redness and irritation. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Series shavers

      Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort

      with SenseIQ Technology

      • Pressure Guard sensor
      • Dual SteelPrecision blades
      • ComfortGlide Rings
      • 360° Contour heads
      Helps you to shave with optimal pressure

      Helps you to shave with optimal pressure

      Using the right pressure is key for closeness and skin protection. Advanced sensors in the shaver read the pressure you apply, and the innovative light signal shows when you are pressing too hard or too little. For a personalised shave that is just right for you.

      Advanced precision for a close shave*

      Advanced precision for a close shave*

      With up to 150.000 cutting actions per minute, the Dual SteelPrecision blades shave close. The 72 high-performance blades are self-sharpening and made in Europe.

      Adjusts to your beard for effortless shaving

      Adjusts to your beard for effortless shaving

      The intelligent sensor reads facial hair density 500 times per second and auto-adapts cutting power for an effortless and gentle shave.

      Guides you to an improved technique with fewer passes

      Guides you to an improved technique with fewer passes

      Motion-sensing technology tracks how you shave and guides you to the optimal movements. After just three shaves, the majority of men achieved a better shaving technique for fewer passes**.

      Enhanced shaving experience with app

      Enhanced shaving experience with app

      Perfect your shave by pairing your shaver with the Philips GroomTribe app. Shave by shave, track the progress of your skin, personalise your shave and master your technique for a shave that's as close as it is kind to skin.

      ComfortGlide rings protect your face from irritation

      ComfortGlide rings protect your face from irritation

      Shaving heads are surrounded with ComfortGlide rings, a special protective coating with skin gliding properties, to shield your face from irritation***.

      Maintains skin contact for a comfortable, smooth shave

      Maintains skin contact for a comfortable, smooth shave

      Fully flexible heads turn 360° to follow your facial contours. Experience optimal skin contact for a thorough and skin-friendly shave.

      OLED display for dynamic SkinIQ and shaver notifications

      OLED display for dynamic SkinIQ and shaver notifications

      The first Philips shaver with a dynamic OLED display reveals every shaver feature and notification with sharp, fluid animation. The intuitive interface includes SkinIQ guidance, battery status, cleaning advice and more.

      Get a convenient dry shave or a refreshing wet shave

      Get a convenient dry shave or a refreshing wet shave

      Get a convenient dry shave or a more refreshing wet shave with gel or foam - even in the shower.

      Even up your moustache and sideburns

      Even up your moustache and sideburns

      Refine and define your moustache and sideburns with the pop-up trimmer—and complete your look with ease.

      Keep your shaver like new with a deep clean in just 1 minute

      Keep your shaver like new with a deep clean in just 1 minute

      Powerful cleaning pod thoroughly cleans and lubricates your shaver in just 1 minute, keeping it performing at its best for longer. The pod is 10 x more effective than cleaning with water****.

      60 minutes of cordless shaving from a 1 hour charge

      60 minutes of cordless shaving from a 1 hour charge

      Use your shaver at home or on the go for up to 60 minutes on a 1-hour charge - that's about 20 shaves. Or a 5-minute quick charge gives enough power for one shave.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        Dual SteelPrecision blades
        Contour following
        360° Contour heads
        SenseIQ technology
        • ComfortGlide rings
        • Motion Control sensor
        • Smart Hair sensor

      • Accessories

        Integrated pop-up trimmer
        Yes
        Quick Clean Pod
        • Yes
        • 1 cartridge included
        Travel and storage
        Travel case

      • Ease of use

        Display
        • Advanced OLED display
        • Pressure guidance
        • Motion control indicator
        • Battery level indicator
        • Travel lock
        Wet and Dry
        Wet and dry use
        Cleaning
        • One-touch open
        • Fully washable

      • Design

        Handle
        Rubber grip
        Shaving heads
        Angular
        Colour(s)
        Dark chrome

      • Power

        Run time
        60 minutes
        Charging
        • 1 hour full charge
        • 5-min quick charge
        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Stand-by power
        0.04  W
        Max power consumption
        9  W
        Battery type
        Li-Ion

      • Software

        App
        • Connects via Bluetooth®
        • GroomTribe
        Smartphone compatibility
        iPhone and Android™ devices

      • Service

        2 year warranty
        Yes
        Replacement head SH91
        Replace every 2 yrs with SH91

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      See all accessories

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            • versus predecessor Philips Series S9000
            • * Based on Philips Series S7000 and GroomTribe app users in 2019
            • * * Compared to non-coated material
            • * * * comparing shaving debris after using cleaning fluid vs. water in the cartridge

            Discover

            MyPhilips

            Register for exclusive benefits

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.