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  • Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort
  • Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort
  • Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort
  • Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort
  • Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort
  • Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort
  • Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort
  • Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort
  • Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort
  • Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort
  • Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort
  • Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort
  • Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort
  • Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort

Discontinued

Shaver series 9000Wet & Dry electric shaver with SkinIQ

S9982/54

Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort
Discover the world's most intelligent shaver powered by AI, Philips Shaver Series 9000. Cuts at skin level with Lift & Cut shaving system, while SkinIQ technology gives real-time pressure feedback to protect your skin.
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Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

World’s No 1 Electric Shaving Brand1

For superior closeness, even on a 5-day beard

Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort

  • Skin-level closeness

  • Dual SteelPrecision blades

  • Pressure Guard sensor

  • 360 D Flexing heads

  • Up to 5-year warranty******

Skin-level closeness with Lift & Cut shaving system

Skin-level closeness with Lift & Cut shaving system

Our patented, unique Lift & Cut rotary technology lifts the hair gently out of its root before cutting it precisely at skin level close (up to 0.00 mm to the skin) without the blades even touching your skin.

Cuts hair in every direction with 360-degree rotating blades

Cuts hair in every direction with 360-degree rotating blades

Philips rotary shavers are specifically designed to match your natural hair growth, capturing all of the hairs growing in any direction thanks to 360 degree rotating blades. With up to 150,000 cutting actions per minute, the Dual SteelPrecision blades cut more hair per stroke**

Always the optimal pressure with the Pressure Guard Sensor

Always the optimal pressure with the Pressure Guard Sensor

Using the right pressure is key for closeness and skin protection. Advanced sensors in the shaver read the pressure you apply, and the innovative light signal shows when you are pressing too hard or too little. For a personalised shave that is just right for you.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024. 

  1. vs. predecessor Philips series 9000

  2. vs Philips shaver 3000 series, on a 3 day beard

  3. Compared to non-coated material

  4. Based on Philips series S7000 and Philips Shaving app users in 2019

  5. Comparing shaving debris after using cleaning fluid vs water in the cartridge

  6. 2 year warranty + 3 year extension upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase.​