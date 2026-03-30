Discontinued
QP420/50
Trim, edge and shave
360 Blade
Fits on all OneBlade handles**
Blade lasts up to 4 months*
The Philips OneBlade is a revolutionary new hybrid styler that can trim, shave and create clean lines and edges, on any length of hair. Its dual protection system – a glide coating combined with rounded tips – makes shaving easier and comfortable. Its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter, which powers through any length of hair.
Fits with OneBlade (QP25xx), OneBlade (QP26xx), OneBlade Pro (QP65xx), OneBlade Pro (QP66xx)
Durable stainless steel blade that lasts up to 4 months of use* to keep that fresh feel.
For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.
except QP15XX