QP2734/20
Trim, edge, shave
360 blade
5-in-1 adjustable comb
Philips OneBlade has a revolutionary technology designed for facial grooming. It can shave any length of hair. Its dual protection system – a glide coating combined with rounded tips – makes shaving easier and comfortable. Its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter (12000x per min) so it's efficient - even on longer hairs.
The innovative 360 Blade can flex in all directions to adjust to the curves of your face. The design enables constant skin contact and control. Easily trim and shave hard‐to‐reach areas — with just a few strokes and great comfort.
Unique open comb design for an efficient trim without clogging and interrupting your routine - even on long and thick hair.
Vs predecessor QP210
For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.