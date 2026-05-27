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OneBlade - Trim, edge and shave
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OneBlade 360 Face
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QP2734/20
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3000.103.1018.1
Interactive online manual
UK Declaration of conformity - English (US)
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What is the OneBlade Club handle plan?
How do I connect my Philips OneBlade to the OneBlade app?
How do I update my OneBlade Club subscription details?
What is the OneBlade Club?
How do I manage my OneBlade Club subscription?
OneBlade 360 & ProProtective cap
USB Cable
OneBlade 360, OneBlade Pro Adjustable beard comb 1–5 mm
Shaver series 5000Soft pouch
My Philips OneBlade is not working
My Philips OneBlade does not shave as close as I expected
I can't find the USB adapter/charger for my Philips product
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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