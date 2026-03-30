QP6541/15
Rechargeable Li-Ion battery
14-length precision comb
Wet and Dry use
Battery indicator
Philips OneBlade has a revolutionary technology designed for facial grooming. It can shave any length of hair. Its dual protection system — a glide coating combined with rounded tips — makes shaving easier and comfortable. Its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter (12,000 x per min) so it's efficient — even on longer hairs.
The innovative 360 Blade can flex in all directions to adjust to the curves of your face. The design enables constant skin contact and control. Easily trim and shave hard‐to‐reach areas — with few strokes and great comfort.*
Trim your beard to an even length with the included adjustable precision comb. Dial up one of the 14 lock-in length settings to get everything from a 5 o'clock shadow, to a tight trim, to a longer beard style.
Vs its predecessor while shaving
For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.