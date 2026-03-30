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  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly

OneBlade 360 with ConnectivityFace and Body

QP4631/65

Trim, edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly
The new OneBlade 360 trims, edges and shaves any length of hair more effortlessly. Easily shave & trim even the most difficult to reach areas with fewer* passes. Forget about using multiple steps and tools. OneBlade does it all.
See all benefits

Designed to cut hair, not skin

Trim, edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly

  • Trim, edge, shave

  • 360 blade

  • 5-in-1 adjustable comb

  • Personalised, connected experience

Unique OneBlade Technology

Unique OneBlade Technology

Philips OneBlade has a revolutionary technology designed for facial grooming. It can shave any length of hair. Its dual protection system — a glide coating combined with rounded tips — makes shaving easier and comfortable. Its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter (12,000 x per min) so it's efficient — even on longer hairs.

Innovative 360 Blade

Innovative 360 Blade

The innovative 360 Blade can flex in all directions to adjust to the curves of your face. The design enables constant skin contact and control. Easily trim and shave hard‐to‐reach areas — with just a few strokes and great comfort.

5-in-1 adjustable comb

5-in-1 adjustable comb

Unique open comb design for an efficient trim without clogging and interrupting your routine - even on long and thick hair.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Vs predecessor QP210

  2. For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.