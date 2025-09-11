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OneBlade - Trim, edge and shave
All series
OneBlade 360 with Connectivity Face and Body
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QP4631/65
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User Manual- Philips OneBlade
Interactive online manual
Data Act Document
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Can I manage my OneBlade Club subscription in the Philips OneBlade app?
How do I delete my Philips account in the Philips OneBlade app?
How can I delete or export my data in the Philips OneBlade app?
How does the Philips OneBlade app track wear on my blade?
How do I cancel my OneBlade Club handle subscription?
OneBlade Pro 360Skin protector
OneBlade 360 with ConnectivityTravel case
OneBlade 360 & ProProtective cap
USB Cable
OneBlade 360, OneBlade Pro Adjustable beard comb 1–5 mm
OneBlade Body comb 3 mm
OneBladeSkin protector
My OneBlade 360 Connected is not pairing with my phone
My Philips OneBlade is not working
My Philips OneBlade does not shave as close as I expected
I can't find the USB adapter/charger for my Philips product
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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