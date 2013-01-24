Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Philips Sonicare C3 Premium Plaque Defence

Standard sonic toothbrush heads

HX9044/17
Sonicare
Sonicare
  • Our deepest cleaning brush head Our deepest cleaning brush head Our deepest cleaning brush head
    -{discount-value}

    Philips Sonicare C3 Premium Plaque Defence Standard sonic toothbrush heads

    HX9044/17

    Our deepest cleaning brush head

    Get a clean as unique as your smile. Our C3 Premium Plaque Defence adapts to the contours of your teeth and gums thanks to soft, flexing sides that give you 4 x more surface contact than a regular brush head** for a comfortable, deep clean. See all benefits

    Philips Sonicare C3 Premium Plaque Defence Standard sonic toothbrush heads

    Our deepest cleaning brush head

    Get a clean as unique as your smile. Our C3 Premium Plaque Defence adapts to the contours of your teeth and gums thanks to soft, flexing sides that give you 4 x more surface contact than a regular brush head** for a comfortable, deep clean. See all benefits

    Our deepest cleaning brush head

    Get a clean as unique as your smile. Our C3 Premium Plaque Defence adapts to the contours of your teeth and gums thanks to soft, flexing sides that give you 4 x more surface contact than a regular brush head** for a comfortable, deep clean. See all benefits

    Philips Sonicare C3 Premium Plaque Defence Standard sonic toothbrush heads

    Our deepest cleaning brush head

    Get a clean as unique as your smile. Our C3 Premium Plaque Defence adapts to the contours of your teeth and gums thanks to soft, flexing sides that give you 4 x more surface contact than a regular brush head** for a comfortable, deep clean. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all c3-premium-plaque-defence

      Our deepest cleaning brush head

      Up to 10 x more plaque removal* for great results

      • 4-pack
      • Standard size
      • Click-on
      • BrushSync mode pairing
      Up to 10 x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

      Up to 10 x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

      Thanks to its flexible design, it removes up to 10x more plaque from hard-to-reach areas* for a truly deep clean along the gum line and between teeth.

      Up to 4 x more surface contact** for an effortless deep clean

      Up to 4 x more surface contact** for an effortless deep clean

      You get a personalised clean every time you brush with our adaptive cleaning technology. Soft rubber sides flex to let C3 Premium Plaque Control adapt to the shape of your teeth and gums, absorbing any excess brushing pressure and enhancing our sonic cleaning power. Bristles can then adjust to the shape of your teeth and gums so you get up to 4 x more surface contact than a regular brush head** for deeper cleaning in hard-to-reach areas.

      Automatically selects optimal mode for ultimate results***

      Automatically selects optimal mode for ultimate results***

      You'll always get the best possible clean with our BrushSync™ mode-pairing feature*. The Philips Sonicare C3 Premium Plaque Defence brush head syncs with your BrushSync™ enabled Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle****, selecting the optimal brushing mode and intensity level for exceptional cleaning. All you need to do is start brushing.

      Always know when to replace. Always get an effective clean.

      Always know when to replace. Always get an effective clean.

      Brush heads become less effective after 3 months' use, but with BrushSync™ you'll be reminded before this happens. Your smart toothbrush will track how often and how hard you brush and will notify you when it's time for a replacement. Don't have a smart Philips Sonicare toothbrush? Just monitor your blue replacement bristles — when they turn white you'll know it's time for a fresh brush head.

      Click-on design for simple brush head placement

      Click-on design for simple brush head placement

      Your C3 Premium Plaque Defence brush head fits perfectly with any Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle, except PowerUp Battery and Essence. Simply click on and off for easy replacement and cleaning.

      Tested to meet your oral health needs

      Tested to meet your oral health needs

      All Philips Sonicare brush heads are safe and gentle on teeth and gums. During tests, each brush head is put through its paces to ensure durability and an exceptional performance every time you brush.

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between your teeth, and its brush strokes break plaque up and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

      Up to 4 x more surface contact** for an effortless deep clean

      You get a personalised clean every time you brush with our adaptive cleaning technology. Soft rubber sides flex to let Premium Plaque Defence adapt to the shape of your teeth and gums, absorbing any excess brushing pressure and enhancing our sonic cleaning power. Bristles can then adjust to the shape of your teeth and gums so you get up to 4 x more surface contact than a regular brush head** for deeper cleaning in hard-to-reach areas.

      Technical Specifications

      • Items included

        Brush heads
        4 C3 Premium Plaque Defence

      • Design and finishing

        Smart Brush Head Recognition
        Yes
        Bristle stiffness feel
        Medium soft
        Colour
        White
        Material brush head
        Soft, flexible rubber sides
        Reminder bristles
        Blue bristle colour fades away
        Size
        Standard

      • Compatibility

        Brush head system
        Click-on
        Suitable for these models
        • 2 Series plaque defence
        • 2 Series plaque defence
        • 3 Series gum health
        • DiamondClean
        • DiamondClean Smart
        • EasyClean
        • Essence+
        • FlexCare
        • FlexCare Platinum
        • FlexCare Platinum Connected
        • FlexCare+
        • for Kids
        • HealthyWhite
        • HealthyWhite+
        • PowerUp
        • ProtectiveClean

      • Quality and performance

        Replacement
        Every 3 months
        Tested
        for optimal usage

      • Health benefits

        Plaque removal
        Removes 10 x more plaque*

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          • than a manual toothbrush
          • *than a DiamondClean brush head
          • **BrushSync™ mode pairing is only compatible with Philips Sonicare BrushSync™-enabled toothbrush handles

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.