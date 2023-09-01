Search terms

Brush heads

HX6054/10
Sonicare
Sonicare
  • Gentle yet effective brushing Gentle yet effective brushing Gentle yet effective brushing
    The S2 Sensitive brush head is tailor-made for sensitive teeth and gums. The ultra-thin bristles provide an effective clean with a gentle brushing experience. 70% of the plastic used in this brush head is bio-based* See all benefits

      Gentle yet effective brushing

      Ultra-soft brush head for sensitive teeth and gums

      • 4 pack
      • Standard size
      • Click-on
      • BrushSync mode pairing
      • 70% bio-based plastic*
      Gentler on teeth and gums

      Gentler on teeth and gums

      With the thinnest bristles of any Sonicare brush head (0.1 mm), the S2 Sensitive delivers a gentle yet effective brushing experience.

      Removes 10x more plaque in hard-to-reach areas**

      Removes 10x more plaque in hard-to-reach areas**

      With more than 2.000 ultra-thin bristles the brush head is uniquely designed to provide an extra soft, yet effective clean that removes 10x more plaque in hard-to-reach areas.**

      Up to 5x healthier gums in 6 weeks***

      Up to 5x healthier gums in 6 weeks***

      As you brush your teeth, the extra soft bristles will also gently brush your gum line, for improved gum health in just six weeks.

      70% bio-based plastic*

      70% bio-based plastic*

      We are working towards reducing the use of fossil-fuel based plastic in our products. That's why 70% of the plastic used in this brush head is bio-based.*

      Proven effectiveness with extra softness

      Proven effectiveness with extra softness

      Always achieve the highest cleaning performance with Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology. Through its extra-soft bristles, the S2 Sensitive brush head is clinically proven to remove plaque effectively, while being gentle on your gums.

      Always know when to replace your brush head

      Always know when to replace your brush head

      Brush heads become less effective after three months of use. With BrushSync you'll be reminded precisely when to replace your brush head, tailored to your brushing behaviour.

      Ready to connect with your Sonicare handle

      Ready to connect with your Sonicare handle

      This click-on brush head fits perfectly with your Philips Sonicare handle (check the list below). Its click-on design makes cleaning and replacing the head incredibly simple.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design and finishing

        Bristle stiffness feel
        Ultra soft
        Colour
        White
        Reminder bristles
        Blue bristle colour fades away
        Size
        Standard
        Smart Brush Head Recognition
        Yes

      • Compatibility

        Brush head system
        Click-on
        Suitable for these models
        • 2 Series plaque defence
        • 2 Series plaque defence
        • 3 Series gum health
        • DiamondClean
        • DiamondClean 9000
        • DiamondClean Smart
        • EasyClean
        • Essence+
        • ExpertClean
        • ExpertResults
        • FlexCare
        • FlexCare Platinum
        • FlexCare Platinum Connected
        • FlexCare+
        • for Kids
        • HealthyWhite
        • HealthyWhite+
        • PowerUp
        • Prestige 9900
        • ProtectiveClean
        • Series 1100
        • Series 3100
        • 2100 Series
        Not suitable for
        • Philips One
        • Essence

      • Items included

        Brush heads
        4 S2 Sensitive brush heads

      • Quality and performance

        Replacement
        Every 3 months
        Tested
        for optimal usage

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          • *allocated to this brush head on a mass balance basis
          • **than a manual toothbrush in 6 weeks
          • ***than a manual toothbrush
