    Philips Sonicare Sonicare Rechargeable toothbrush

    HX7400/06

    Philips Sonicare Sonicare Rechargeable toothbrush

    Thorough cleaning can still be gentle on sensitive teeth and gums with 10 x more plaque removal*. Featuring our Next-Generation Sonicare Technology for a powerful yet gentle clean, even in those hard-to-reach areas.
    Thorough cleaning can still be gentle on sensitive teeth and gums. This S2 Sensitive brush head features a unique design with long, thin, ultra-soft bristles that keep every brush stroke kind. With more than 3,000 densely packed bristles, it helps you remove 10 x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.

    This electric toothbrush uses our Next-Generation Sonicare Technology which delivers our most reliable and consistent brushing for excellent results every time. The motor adjusts power automatically so there is zero drop in performance when you reach those harder-to-clean areas. Enjoy a gentle yet effective clean for your teeth and gums with 62,000 bristle movements per minute. Sonicare Fluid Action supports the bristles to clean by driving fluid deep between the teeth and along the gumline.

    This Sonicare electric toothbrush has a light ring at its base that lets you know if you're overdoing the pressure. Simply ease off when it lights up and your gums will stay protected.

    Give your clean a boost with 6 brush settings. Whether you want a little more vigour or a specific focus for your clean, you can have it. Choose between Clean and Sensitive mode. Pick one of three intensity settings.

    Our travel case allows you to take your device on the go. It is strong enough to keep your Sonicare toothbrush safe, yet compact enough to slip into any bag, making it the perfect travel companion.

    Ace your session time with Sonicare's cleaning timers. Every 20 seconds, the BrushPacer will prompt you to clean a new area. After 2 minutes, the SmartTimer will indicate your session is complete.

    Did you know brush heads become less effective after three months? Dental professionals recommend changing your brush head regularly. That's why Philips Sonicare toothbrushes have brush head replacement reminder. It tracks how often and how hard you brush, then reminds you to replace your brush head once it's time for a new one.

    Experience up to 21 days of regular brushing after a single charge, bringing a new level of convenience to your brushing routine.

    Technical Specifications

    • Intensities

      High
      To boost your clean
      Medium
      For an everyday clean
      Low
      For sensitive teeth and gums

    • Power

      Voltage
      100-240 V

    • Technical specifications

      Battery
      Rechargeable
      Operating time (full to empty)
      21 days
      Energy consumption
      Standby without display <0.5 W
      Battery type
      Lithium ION

    • Design and finishing

      Colour
      White

    • Service

      Warranty
      2-year limited warranty

    • Ease of use

      Handle
      Slim ergonomic design
      Battery indicator
      Illuminated icon indicates battery life
      Handle compatibility
      Easy click-on brush heads
      Timer
      BrushPacer and Smartimer

    • Items included

      Handle
      1 6100 rechargeable toothbrush
      Brush head
      1 S2 Sensitive
      Travel case
      1 Travel case
      Charger
      1 USB-A charger

    • Cleaning performance

      Plaque removal
      Up to 10 x more effective*
      Speed
      62,000 brush movements/min

    • Modes

      Clean
      For exceptional everyday cleaning
      Sensitive
      For sensitive teeth and gums

    • Smart sensor technology

      Pressure feedback
      • Light ring illuminates purple
      • Vibration and pulsing sound
      Replacement Reminder
      BrushSync lets you know when to replace your brush head

    • in hard-to-reach areas vs. a manual toothbrush in 6 weeks.
