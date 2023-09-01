Gentle yet effective brushing
The S2 Sensitive brush head is tailor-made for sensitive teeth and gums. The ultra-thin bristles provide an effective clean with a gentle brushing experience. 70% of the plastic used in this brush head is bio-based* See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Gentle yet effective brushing
The S2 Sensitive brush head is tailor-made for sensitive teeth and gums. The ultra-thin bristles provide an effective clean with a gentle brushing experience. 70% of the plastic used in this brush head is bio-based* See all benefits
Gentle yet effective brushing
The S2 Sensitive brush head is tailor-made for sensitive teeth and gums. The ultra-thin bristles provide an effective clean with a gentle brushing experience. 70% of the plastic used in this brush head is bio-based* See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Gentle yet effective brushing
The S2 Sensitive brush head is tailor-made for sensitive teeth and gums. The ultra-thin bristles provide an effective clean with a gentle brushing experience. 70% of the plastic used in this brush head is bio-based* See all benefits
With the thinnest bristles of any Sonicare brush head (0.1 mm), the S2 Sensitive delivers a gentle yet effective brushing experience.
With more than 2.000 ultra-thin bristles the brush head is uniquely designed to provide an extra soft, yet effective clean that removes 10x more plaque in hard-to-reach areas.**
As you brush your teeth, the extra soft bristles will also gently brush your gum line, for improved gum health in just six weeks.
We are working towards reducing the use of fossil-fuel based plastic in our products. That's why 70% of the plastic used in this brush head is bio-based.*
Always achieve the highest cleaning performance with Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology. Through its extra-soft bristles, the S2 Sensitive brush head is clinically proven to remove plaque effectively, while being gentle on your gums.
Brush heads become less effective after three months of use. With BrushSync you'll be reminded precisely when to replace your brush head, tailored to your brushing behaviour.
This click-on brush head fits perfectly with your Philips Sonicare handle (check the list below). Its click-on design makes cleaning and replacing the head incredibly simple.
Design and finishing
Compatibility
Items included
Quality and performance
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.