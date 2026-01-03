Philips Sonicare Series 6100

Next-Generation Sonicare Technology

This electric toothbrush uses our Next-Generation Sonicare Technology to give you a truly even clean throughout your whole mouth. The motor adjusts power automatically so there is a zero drop in performance when you reach those harder-to-clean areas. Enjoy a gentle yet effective clean for your teeth and gums with up to 62,000 bristle movements. Sonicare Fluid Action supports the bristles to clean by driving fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline.