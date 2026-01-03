Subbrand Logo
Philips Sonicare Series 6100

Rechargeable toothbrush

HX7403/08

Advanced care for sensitive teeth and gums
Thorough cleaning can still be gentle on sensitive teeth and gums with 10 x more plaque removal*. Featuring our Next-Generation Sonicare Technology for a powerful yet gentle clean, even in those hard-to-reach areas.
Gently removes 10 x more plaque*

  • 10 x more plaque removal*

  • Gentle on sensitive teeth and gums

  • Next-Generation Sonicare Technology

  • Visual Pressure Sensor

  • 2 brush modes, 3 intensities

Extra gentle on sensitive teeth

Extra gentle on sensitive teeth

Thorough cleaning can still be gentle on sensitive teeth and gums. This S2 Sensitive brush head features a unique design with long, thin, ultra-soft bristles that keep every brush stroke kind. With more than 3000 densely packed bristles, it helps you remove 10 x more plaque than a manual toothbrush*.

Next-Generation Sonicare Technology

Next-Generation Sonicare Technology

This electric toothbrush uses our Next-Generation Sonicare Technology to give you a truly even clean throughout your whole mouth. The motor adjusts power automatically so there is a zero drop in performance when you reach those harder-to-clean areas. Enjoy a gentle yet effective clean for your teeth and gums with up to 62,000 bristle movements. Sonicare Fluid Action supports the bristles to clean by driving fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline.

Help protect your gums with the pressure sensor

Help protect your gums with the pressure sensor

This Sonicare electric toothbrush has a light ring at its base that lets you know if you're overdoing the pressure. Simply ease off when it lights up and your gums will stay protected.

    1. in hard-to-reach areas vs. a manual toothbrush in 6 weeks.