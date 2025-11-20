ProductsSupport

Sign up for exclusive offers

All series

  • Part of your epilator

Epilator

Trimming head

CP2012/01

  • Part of your epilator
Part of your epilator
A trimming head to trim and shape around your intimate areas with more convenience.
See all benefits
Compatible products
Lady Shaver Series 8000

Lady Shaver Series 8000
Cordless shaver with Wet and Dry use

BRL176/00

Beauty Set Series 9000

Beauty Set Series 9000
For the whole body

BRE740/90

Epilator Series 8000

Epilator Series 8000
Wet and Dry epilator

BRE721/00

Epilator Series 8000

Epilator Series 8000
Wet and Dry epilator

BRE710/01

Epilator Series 8000

Epilator Series 8000
Wet and Dry epilator

BRE740/11

Check for compatibility below

Part of your epilator

  • White

  • Satinelle

  • LadyShaver Series 6000, 8000

  • Epilator Series 8000

  • SatinShave

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Sign up for exclusive offers

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time! What does this mean?

  • Sign up for exclusive offers