BRE740/90
All-in-one solution
For skincare and hair removal
+12 accessories
Double Action Technology synchronises long ceramic tweezers in continued actions to firmly grip and remove hairs as short as 0.5 mm. Get ready for smooth, hassle-free weeks ahead.
Our tweezers rotate faster per minute than Braun Silk-pil 9. The wide epilator head with 50% longer tweezers removes more hair in one go*.
32 ceramic tweezers made of hypoallergenic material for a comfortable treatment. They easily glide over your skin with less friction and more skin contact*. Feels great on the skin, say 91% of women**.
vs Philips Satinelle Advanced and Satinelle Prestige
CLT Germany N=153, 2019