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Beauty Set Series 9000 For the whole body
Support
BRE740/90
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Quick start guide
Important information manual
All (7)
Product Usage and Results (1)
Should I use my Philips epilator or lady shaver on wet or dry skin?
Can I rinse my Philips depilation products with water?
Where is the model and serial number on my Philips depilation device?
Can I travel with my Philips grooming or beauty product?
How do I attach the comb to my Philips bikini trimmer?
Lady shavers PhilipsPouch
Gear box foot file
EpilatorExfoliation glove
EpilatorTrimming head
Trimming Comb
Pouch
Epilator series 8000Gear box foot file
Satinelle/Epilator series 8000Exfoliating brush head
Satinelle/Epilator series 8000Cap for sensitive areas
Satinelle/Epilator series 8000Sensitive cap
Satinelle/Epilator series 8000Skin stretcher
Satinelle&Epilator series 8000Foot file disc
Tweezers kit
My Philips Epilator is not charging
My Philips Epilator is not working
My Philips Epilator does not remove hair properly
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Warranty
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