ProductsSupport

Sign up for exclusive offers

All series

Beauty Set Series 9000 For the whole body

Support

Beauty Set Series 9000For the whole body

BRE740/90

Beauty Set Series 9000 For the whole body

Go to shop

Get the most out of your product

  • How to use, how to epilate, dry use video epilator 8000 series
    How to use, how to epilate, dry use video epilator 8000 series
  • Epilator Series 8000
    Epilator Series 8000

Log in or create an account

Register your product

You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy

Register now

Manuals & Documentation

Quick start guide

  • PDF file, 1 MB
  • 30 October 2023

Important information manual

  • PDF file, 3.1 MB
  • 18 September 2025

Frequently Asked Questions

Parts & Accessories

Troubleshooting

Warranty and service

Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair

Warranty

Our product warranty policies

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you