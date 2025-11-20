ProductsSupport

Sign up for exclusive offers

All series

  • Replacement skin stretcher for epilator

Satinelle/Epilator series 8000

Skin stretcher

CP1429

  • Replacement skin stretcher for epilator
Replacement skin stretcher for epilator
The skin stretcher attaches to your epilator head for effective and less painful epilation.
See all benefits
Compatible products
Beauty Set Series 9000

Beauty Set Series 9000
For the whole body

BRE740/90

Epilator Series 8000

Epilator Series 8000
Wet and Dry epilator

BRE721/00

Epilator Series 8000

Epilator Series 8000
Wet and Dry epilator

BRE710/01

Epilator Series 8000

Epilator Series 8000
Wet and Dry epilator

BRE740/11

Check for compatibility below

Replacement skin stretcher for epilator

  • Epilator

  • White

Easily renew your product with original Philips parts

Easily renew your product with original Philips parts

From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Sign up for exclusive offers

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time! What does this mean?

  • Sign up for exclusive offers