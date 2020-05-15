BRE740/11
Powerful epilation. Gentle on skin
The Philips Epilator Series 8000: world's first epilators with ceramic tweezers for more comfortable epilation. Catches even the shortest hairs with Double Action Technology to stay smooth for weeks.See all benefits
Double Action Technology synchronises long ceramic tweezers in continued actions to firmly grip and remove hairs as short as 0.5 mm. Get ready for smooth, hassle-free weeks ahead.
Our tweezers rotate faster per minute than Braun Silk-pil 9. The wide epilator head with 50% longer tweezers removes more hair in one go*.
32 ceramic tweezers made of hypoallergenic material for a comfortable treatment. They easily glide over your skin with less friction and more skin contact*. Feels great on the skin, say 91% of women**.
Our epilator is equipped with a Wet & Dry function for an even gentler epilation. Warm water relaxes your skin and makes the treatment more comfortable.
Enjoy a firm and comfortable grip with the ergonomic S-shaped handle. Also cordless for maximum control and better reach all over your body.
Spot even the finest hairs with the embedded Opti-light, close enough to your skin to catch the remaining hairs.
Complete your hair removal routine for sensitive areas with extra shaver head and trimming comb.
Trim shapes and bikini lines down to 1 mm. For an even, neatly groomed bikini area.
Our body exfoliation brush with 48,200 hypoallergenic bristles gently removes dead skin cells, helps to prevent ingrown hair and stimulates the regeneration of the skin surface. This brush will exfoliate your skin more effectively than manual treatment alone.
Our 3-in-1 rotating precision disc gives you heel-to-toe smoothness in just 5 minutes. Use the flat surface for larger areas, the top for smaller areas and the curved side for hard-to-file areas. It's that easy.
